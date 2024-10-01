Abzena Expands Partnership with ProteoNic to Include 2G UNic® Technology as Standard Offering for All Customers

Leiden, The Netherlands – 1st October 2024 – ProteoNic, a leader in advanced protein expression technology, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates. Following the successful launch of AbZelectPRO™, a high-producing cell line development platform that combines ProteoNic's 2G UNic® vector technology with Abzena’s host cell line, the CDMO has decided to make this combined platform the standard offering for all of its customers.



Over the past 10 months, the integration of the 2G UNic® technology with Abzena’s CHO cell line has delivered exceptional results, significantly boosting protein production efficiency up to 8g/L before process development and reducing timelines from DNA to research cell banks (RCB) to 10 weeks. Due to the positive outcomes, Abzena has decided to integrate ProteoNic’s technology into its core services, making AbZelectPRO™ their standard cell line development platform for all future projects.

“We are thrilled to see our 2G UNic® technology become a key component of Abzena’s cell line development offering to its customers,” said Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic. “This expansion demonstrates the value of our partnership and highlights the impact of our technology in driving Abzena's customer’s projects forward. By including our technology as a standard solution with AbZelectPRO™, Abzena ensures that their customers benefit from increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced capacity in biologic manufacturing, ultimately delivering more accessible therapeutics to patients faster.”

The 2G UNic® vector technology has been referenced in multiple investigational new drug (IND) applications, as well as BLA’s and clinical trials. This innovative technology has been proven to enhance protein expression by leveraging novel genetic elements, leading to improved production levels across a wide range of protein targets, including difficult-to-produce proteins such as bi-specifics and fusion proteins. Under this expanded agreement, Abzena will continue to utilize ProteoNic's 2G UNic® vector technology globally, providing a robust platform for the development of high-yielding mammalian

cell lines across its diverse customer base.

“Our goal with AbZelectPRO™ is to offer our customers a strong cell line development platform that delivers what they need in terms of speed, productivity, quality and cost,” said Campbell Bunce, CSO of Abzena. “Over the last few months we have fine-tuned the combination of Abzena and ProteoNic platforms, generating data that demonstrates improved cell cycle times, stability and productivity for a number of different biologic types from antibodies to fusion proteins. We are excited to leverage this success and use AbZelectPRO™ to support a fast-track path to the clinic for our customers.”

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held biotechnology company with offices in Leiden, The Netherlands. The company specializes in advanced cell line generation and viral vector production, with a focus on improving the yield and efficiency of protein production using its proprietary 2G UNic® vector technology. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic® technology through licensing and partnership arrangements to bring innovative biologics as well as gene therapies.

For more information, see www.proteonic.nl

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world’s leading private equity investors.

Learn more at www.abzena.com

