Leading an extended Nearshore and Offshore Capability

Decskill joins forces with Astek to Accelerate Leadership in IT Consulting and Digital Transformation worldwide

Lisbon, 1 October 2024 – The Portuguese company DecSkill, Iberian leader in IT outsourcing and digital transformation, is now part of the Astek Group, the global technology company, founded in France, present on the five continents and, now, employing around 10,000 people worldwide.

This operation, which involved the acquisition of 60% of Decskill by Astek, accelerates the internationalization of the Portuguese tech company, as, on the other hand, reinforces Astek Group’s Iberian offer, which is currently with a strong growth and globalization strategy.

Portugal, Spain, and Italy will see Decskill playing a key role in the creation of nearshore services for Europe and beyond. Founders Luís Fernandes and Luís Santos will contribute to the company's growth in these markets, as Decskill becomes one of several entities enhancing the group’s overall strategy, significantly strengthening its ability to meet the growing demands of clients and companies engaged in digital transformation and global empowerment”.

Luís Fernandes and Luís Santos, co-founders of Decskill, note that “Agility is essential in this sector because the digital transformation of companies is, above all, about their sustainability in the short and long term. We are excited about this alliance with Astek, a partner that shares our vision and commitment to innovation and excellence in clients service, ensuring their solidity in a fast-paced digital world. Astek's resources and expertise, along with Decskill's extensive knowledge of the Iberian market, will enable greater scalability for both companies.”

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Astek Group, states that “We’re thrilled to bring Decskill’s team on board as we pursue ambitious growth plans in this dynamic nearshore market. By integrating Decskill’s top-tier expertise, Astek is poised to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Decskill: A powerhouse of expertise and unlocking Astek’s potential in the Iberian market

Founded in Lisbon in 2014, Decskill has built a solid reputation in providing cutting-edge IT solutions, software development, IT infrastructure management, cloud services, and project management, with over 600 consultants in Portugal and Spain, generating revenues of around 30 million euros. With global reference companies as partners and clients, Decskill leads digital transformation in critical sectors such as Energy, Finance, and Telecommunications, making it a strategic asset in strengthening Astek Group’s presence in the Iberian market. By leveraging Decskill’s experience, Astek is on the edge to deepen its market penetration in Portugal and Spain, while fostering synergies with Sotec Consulting, recently acquired in Spain. This move will further accelerate Astek’s strategic momentum in key European markets.

With this partnership, Decskill will become part of one of the world's largest groups in technological solutions, expanding its expertise and offering to new strategic markets. A wider range of IT services, a stronger IT Infrastructure and Governance and a closer Collaboration to take innovation and agility further, are key factors in this partnership.

Also, Astek believes that human capital is the key to success, maintaining a strong care policy, shared values with Decskill and a keystone of this alliance.

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global engineering and technology consulting company, present on all continents. With its expertise across various industrial and service sectors, Astek supports its international clients in the smart implementation of their products and services and in executing their digital transformation.

Since its inception, the Group’s development has been based on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as on supporting and training its 10,000 employees, who are dedicated daily to promoting the complementarity between digital technologies and complex systems engineering. The Astek Group expects to achieve consolidated revenues of 720 million euros in 2024.

https://astekgroup.fr/

About Decskill

With more than 10 years of experience in Portugal and Spain, Decskill is an IT consulting company specializing in business transformation solutions. Committed to innovation and trusted by world-leading companies, the company provides project management services for key sectors with an integrated model of Consulting and Data, Experience, and Solutions, standing out for its talent, technological approach, and disruptive vision to solve its clients’ technological challenges.

https://decskill.com/

