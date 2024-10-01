Press Release

Nokia introduces Lightspan MF-8, expanding its 25/50/100G fiber access portfolio

Nokia Lightspan MF-8 is a high-capacity fiber platform supporting 10/25/50G and future 100G PON services, designed to meet operators’ increasing broadband demand.

Tailored for mid-size deployments, MF-8 is ideal for cabinets, central offices, and data centers.

It ensures ultra-reliable performance with six-nines availability, offering high-end services without any single point of failure.





1 October 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the launch of its Lightspan MF-8, a new fiber solution capable of delivering 10/25/50 and future 100G PON services. The MF-8 is designed for mid-sized deployments and offers the unmatched capacity, six-nine reliability, and sub-millisecond latency of the Lightspan MF family. This unique combination makes it ideal for delivering both residential and mission-critical industry 4.0 services and applications, with no single point of failure. The MF family also enables advanced network automation and is SDN-programmable, with fast telemetry that drives AI/ML applications and modular software to enable agile deployment.

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s Lightspan MF-8 addresses the growing need for more capacity and a wide range of residential and non-residential broadband services. Its flexible design allows deployment across a range of locations, from cabinets to central offices and data centers. The new MF-8 further extends Nokia’s Lightspan multi-gig fiber portfolio, which ranges from the small MF-2 to the large MF-14 fit for massive delivery of 25G PON services and beyond.

The MF-8 will be shown for the first time at the Network X convention in Paris from 8-10 October.

Jaimie Lenderman, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: "Demand for more reliable, higher-capacity broadband services continues to grow across operator networks. Solutions like Nokia's MF-8 demonstrate how adaptable technologies are enabling next-gen PON deployments to meet a wide range of subscriber and application needs, reflecting the industry shift toward future-proof network solutions in a variety of scenarios."

Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “With the new Lightspan MF-8, we are bringing all the great features of the Lightspan family, including unmatched six-nines availability - which is unique in the industry. In addition, the Lightspan family matches up with our new Altiplano domain controller, designed to help operators move towards autonomous networks. The combination of 25/50/100G readiness, mission-critical availability, and automation ensures that our customers are ready for the future of broadband, now.”

Resources and additional information:

Product Page: Lightspan MF

Video: MF-8

Webpage: Nokia 25G PON

Webpage: Next-generation PON

Webpage: Nokia Lightspan FX for flexible fiber access

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.