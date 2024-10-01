Aerial Imaging Market to Accelerate At a Whopping 14.2% CAGR, Reaching $8.52 Billion by 2030

aerial imaging market

By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Surge in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications and usage of aerial imaging technology in 5G infrastructure installation propel the growth of the global aerial imaging market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction & prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure drive the growth of the global 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, inaccuracy in image data collection and rise in concerns over cyber-security and data security regarding drones hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for aerial imaging for urban planning and rise in incorporation of augmented reality (AR) with drones present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/294 The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Aerial Imaging Productions, LLCBlom Norway ASCooper Aerial Surveys Co.Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLCEagleView Technologies, Inc.Fugro N.V.Global UAV Technologies LtdKucera InternationalLandiscorNearmap Ltd.The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/894331800695b10b287e0725d7524e48 Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one-fourth of the global aerial imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because geographical mapping through satellites has a wide range of applications in various sectors such as environmental condition analysis, archaeology, mining study and formation of maps and charts etc. Moreover, the urban planning segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing activities related with urban planning such as land inspection, identification of population risk and tracking of construction activities and others.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aerial imaging market, owing to high adoption of aerial imagery among government and military agencies in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, increase adoption of aerial imaging in various end use sectors in the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/294 Based on end user, the Government segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to one-fifth of the global aerial imaging market size , and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to application such as land mapping, environmental protection, disaster management, GIS updates, urban development, homeland security, and public safety. However, the civil engineering segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it allows companies do real-time monitoring of construction projects.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 