Minister Blade Nzimande announce appointment of Gugulethu Zwane as the Acting Director-General of Department of Science and Innovation

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Gugulethu Zwane as the Acting Director-General for the Department of Science and Innovation, with effect from 01 October 2024.

Ms Zwane is a seasoned professional with extensive experience obtained in a variety of fields, over a period of 20 years.

She worked in several organisations including state owned entities, core government and the private sector, at middle, senior and executive management levels.

She started her career in the laboratory as a Microbiologist but then ventured into government in 2002, where she joined the DSI while it was still DACST.

She then had the opportunity to work for several state-owned entities at senior and executive level.

This enabled her to gain a wealth of experience in such areas as strategy and policy development, project management, business process, audit and risk, culture change, business development, organisational planning, and performance, among others.

She is currently the Deputy Director-General responsible for Institutional Planning and Support.

In this role, she oversees the governance of the DSI and its entities, the DSI’s organisational realignment process, coordination of the Decadal Plan activities, including the IMCs and inaugural Presidential Plenary on STI.

The appointment of Ms Zwane implies that the tenure of Mr Daan du Toit as Acting Director-General, comes to an end.

The Minister wishes to express his sincere gratitude to Mr du Toit for his support and dedicated service to the Department and wishes Ms Zwane well on her appointment as Acting Director-General.

