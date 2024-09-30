Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1917
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1237
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, SCHWANK,
J. WARD, MILLER AND CULVER, JUNE 6, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),
entitled "An act to protect the public health and safety by
preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging
underground lines used in providing electricity,
communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product
delivery, sewage, water or other service; imposing duties
upon the providers of such service and persons and other
entities preparing drawings or performing excavation or
demolition work; and prescribing penalties," further
providing for definitions, for duties of facility owners, for
duties of designers, for duties of excavators, for duties of
project owners, for damage prevention committee, for
compliance orders and for administrative penalties ; and
repealing provisions relating to expiration of act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "alleged violation,"
"emergency," "excavation work," "horizontal directional
drilling," "injury," "locate request" and "subsurface utility
engineering" or "SUE" in section 1 of the act of December 10,
1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to as the Underground Utility
Line Protection Law, are amended and the section is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 1. The following words and phrases when used in this
