Active Protection Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

The Business Research Company’s Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active protection systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.67 billion in 2023 to $3.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing threats and conflicts, military modernization programs, rising investments in defense, vulnerability of armored vehicles, concerns about soldier safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Active Protection Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The active protection systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for lightweight and integrated apps, global security concerns, military modernization initiatives, increasing defense budgets, integration with future vehicle platforms.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Active Protection Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9419&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Active Protection Systems Market

The rise in terrorist attacks and threats is expected to propel the growth of the active protection systems market going forward. Terror attacks are attacks that involve violence to provoke a state of terror or fear among people that attack a person or place. Active protection systems provide protection against terror attacks by enabling defense from short-range maneuverable projectiles such as sea-skimming weapons, and anti-tank-guided missiles.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/active-protection-systems-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Active Protection Systems Market Share?

Key players in the market include Artis LLC, Aselsan A.S., JSC Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashinostroyeniya, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Rafael Advanced Defense System Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, SAAB AB, Israel Military Industries Ltd., Airbus SE, Safran SA, IMI Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rostec State Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, KBM Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Nexter Group SA, Denel Dynamics Ltd., ST Engineering Ltd., AVX Aircraft Company LLC, Textron Inc., Missile Systems, Battlefields and Air Defense, QinetiQ Group PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS, Hanwha Defense Systems Corporation .

Which Key Trends Are Driving Active Protection Systems Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovating products, such as Iron Fist, to provide reliable services to customers. Iron Fist is a hard-kill active protection system (APS) with a modular design that provides adaptation to a range of platforms ranging from light utility vehicles to heavy armored fighting vehicles.

How Is The Global Active Protection Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software

2) By Kill System Type: Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor

3) By Platform: Land-Based, Airborne, Marine

4) By End Users: Defense, Homeland Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Active Protection Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Active Protection Systems Market Definition

An active protection system refers to a system that prevents some anti-tank weapons from obliterating a vehicle. These systems ensure the survivability of the crew and vehicle that include countermeasures that either hide the vehicle from the threat or obstruct the danger's guidance.

Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global active protection systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on active protection systems market size, active protection systems market drivers and trends, active protection systems market major players and active protection systems market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

