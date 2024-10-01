Adult Vaccines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adult vaccines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.48 billion in 2023 to $23.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, government vaccination programs, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, vaccine development and innovation, public health campaigns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Adult Vaccines Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The adult vaccines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of new infectious threats, increasing focus on immunization registries, rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, global efforts for pandemic preparedness, shift toward personalized vaccines, increased focus on maternal immunization.

Growth Driver Of The Adult Vaccines Market

The increasing prevalence of contagious diseases is driving the adult vaccine market forward. Contagious diseases are diseases that spread from person to person. Vaccines help the person to develop immunity against contagious diseases and therefore are a very effective mechanism for fighting infections.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Adult Vaccines Market Share?

Key players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer Inc., Commonwealth Serum Laboratories Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Protein Sciences Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Novavax Inc., Medimmune, BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Sinovac, Valneva Se, Bharat Biotech, Biological E Limited, Panacea Biotec, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Hualan Biological Engineering, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Protein Sciences Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Adult Vaccines Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the adult vaccine market are focusing on strategic collaborations to develop and commercialize personalized cancer vaccine. Strategic collaborations are a type of business relationship in which two or more companies agree to work together to achieve common goals.

How Is The Global Adult Vaccines Market Segmented?

1) By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

2) By Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Viral or Bacterial Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines

3) By Application: Influenza, DPT, Human Papillomavirus, Zoster, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis

4) By End Users: Healthcare Firms, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Adult Vaccines Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Adult Vaccines Market Definition

Adult vaccines refer to the vaccines that are used to induce an immune response against a disease causing pathogen in adults. These vaccines are used for preventing and treating diseases such as influenza, pneumococcal disease, and herpes.

Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global adult vaccines market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on adult vaccines market size, adult vaccines market drivers and trends, adult vaccines market major players and adult vaccines market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

