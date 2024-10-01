FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to Open in New Haven County

Middletown, CT – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Southbury, New Haven County on Wednesday, October 2. The DRC, a temporary facility established in partnership between the state of Connecticut and FEMA, will help survivors affected by the August 18-19 severe storm, flooding, landslides, and mudslides apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed for their application and get their questions answered in person.

The center is accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. The facility is equipped with assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Services are provided in English and Spanish. If you need a reasonable accommodation or a sign language interpreter to communicate with FEMA, please call 1-833-285-7448, press 2 for Spanish.

The Southbury DRC will open on Wednesday, October 2 at the following location:

Southbury Town Hall

501 Main Street S

Southbury, CT 06488

Operating Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be on hand at the center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, businesses, private nonprofits, and renters, and provide printed information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.