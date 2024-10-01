PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

September 28, 2024 Boosting inclusive economic recovery, Bong Go's Malasakit Team visits Marilao, Bulacan to help struggling labor sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in collaboration with Vice Mayor Jun Bob dela Cruz, brought assistance to displaced workers in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday, September 26. "Kailangan nating tulungan ang ating kapwa Pilipino na makabangon. Ang pagtulong sa mga displaced workers ay hindi lang nakakapagpabuti ng kanilang pamumuhay, kundi nakakatulong din sa ekonomiya ng ating komunidad," said Go in a video message. Go highlighted the government's essential role in providing support to those who are most vulnerable to economic downturns. He underscored the potential for programs like Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) to bring about significant improvements to both individuals and the community's overall economic resilience. The senator also reiterated his commitment to providing long-term solutions for economic empowerment. He introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). REAP aims to provide temporary employment to qualified residents of rural areas, thus offering an avenue for displaced workers to achieve economic stability and contribute to the local economy. During the event held at the Marilao Atrium, Go's Malasakit Team assisted a total of 53 displaced workers. Beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, face masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Additionally, select individuals received pairs of shoes. Representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also held an orientation for the TUPAD program to help beneficiaries understand how they can access temporary employment opportunities provided by the government. Continuously supported by Go, the TUPAD initiative has been instrumental in offering displaced workers short-term employment, helping them to cope with economic hardships while also benefiting local projects. In his message, Go thanked the local government of Marilao and DOLE for their partnership in bringing the assistance program to life. "Mga kababayan ko, nandito po ang aking Malasakit Team kasama ang DOLE para sa TUPAD. Patuloy lang akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," shared Go. Senator Go concluded his message with a reminder of his dedication to public service: "Ang inyong Kuya Bong Go ay palaging naririto upang maglingkod sa inyo. Dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos." Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the Filipino people, particularly the marginalized, Go's efforts in Marilao exemplify his commitment to empowering displaced workers not only through direct assistance but also by enabling economic growth and opportunities for communities in need.

