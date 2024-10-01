PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Bong Go's supports grassroots sports development initiatives in Sultan Kudarat In Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, a weekend of athletic enthusiasm unfolded as students, faculty, and coaches gathered for the 5th Barkada League Sportsfest. From September 27 to 29, the Sportsfest, held at Sultan Kudarat State University, became a symbol of unity and resilience through sports and competition. For Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, this was another opportunity to fuel his long-standing vision of empowering Filipino youth through sports. Go, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, provided financial support for the event, recognizing sports as not only a tool for health and well-being but also a powerful force in building camaraderie and discipline among young Filipinos. With significant financial support through the Philippine Sports Commission, this ensured that the participants, whether students, athletes, referees, or coaches, could experience the spirit of competition without the weight of financial limitations. "Ang tagumpay sa sports ay hindi lamang nasusukat sa bilang ng mga panalo, kundi sa mga aral ng pagkakaibigan at disiplina na natutunan natin sa bawat laro. Nandito ako upang patuloy kayong suportahan sa pag-abot ng inyong mga pangarap," Go remarked. This year's theme, "Moving Onward to a Resilient and Exceptional Friendship through Fitness and Sports," encapsulated the spirit of the three-day event, which saw students from various campuses of Sultan Kudarat State University and neighboring schools--Notre Dame of Tacurong College, Southern Mindanao Institute of Technology, and South Central Mindanao College of Science and Technology--coming together in healthy competition. The event featured an array of sports, including basketball, volleyball, and football, with each game strengthening bonds between participants from different institutions. During the three-day event, Go's Malasakit Team also distributed special tokens to the participants, referees, and coaches. Beyond the gifts, however, was the deeper message that Go wanted to send to the youth of Sultan Kudarat: that sports, much like life, is about perseverance. Looking ahead, Go's vision for Philippine sports continues to evolve. Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of the bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides aspiring athletes the opportunity to compete in a national stage. The senator also played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

