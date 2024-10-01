Norfolk CBP Continues Seizing Non-compliant Food Trailers and Golf Carts from China

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Norfolk, Va., continue to seize food trailers and golf carts from China that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards.

One of the electric golf carts that violated motor vehicle safety standards.

From July 18 through September 18, CBP officers seized five golf carts, four food trailers, and one scooter that had a combined value of about $50,000.

The non-compliant vehicles were destined to addresses in Suffolk, Va., Chester, Va., Berkley Springs, W.V., Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Ind., Denver, Col., and Spokane, Wash.

In each case, CBP officers consulted National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) inspectors who determined that the trailers and golf carts did not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Additionally, some of the manufacturers and importers were not registered as vehicle importers with NHTSA, as required by law.

Importation of a nonconforming vehicle is prohibited under (49 USC 30112). To be lawfully imported, a vehicle must be originally manufactured to comply with all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards, and vehicles must bear a label certifying such compliance that is permanently affixed in a prescribed location by the vehicle’s original manufacturer.

In July, CBP announced the seizure of 14 similarly non-compliant vehicles, including a tuk-tuk, food buggies, golf carts, and a camper, that failed vehicle safety standards.

“The United States has stringent vehicle safety regulations that are designed to protect you and others while traveling on our nation’s roadways, and Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with our National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partners to ensure that vehicle imports fully comply with those safety standards,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va.

Consumers should visit NHTSA’s website to learn rules governing the lawful importation of vehicles.

The internet marketplace and global supply systems have made it easier to purchase products from foreign markets. CBP urges consumers to do their due diligence and ensure that the product they intend to purchase complies with all applicable U.S. safety and import laws.

If you are interested in importing vehicles to the United States, visit NHTSA’s website to learn rules governing the lawful importation of vehicles, and read through some answers to common vehicle importing questions and concerns.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

