CBP officers seize over $210K in mixed narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $210,000 in mixed narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“Frontline officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of efficient targeting strategies utilized in the passenger environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

Packages containing 4.4 pounds of heroin and 9.1 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on September 28th, at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 1998 Ford Econoline Van driven by a 65-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered two packages containing a total of 4.4 pounds of alleged heroin and four packages containing 9.1 pounds of alleged cocaine within the passenger side quarter panels of the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $212,209.32

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

