Statement on the Member for Mount Gambier
Release date: 01/10/24
The Government is advised that in order to appeal against his verdict, Mr Bell must file a Notice with the Court within 21 days.
This deadline will occur on the Thursday of the next week of Parliamentary sitting.
In the absence of any Appeal prior to that date, the Government will support a motion to vacate the seat of Mount Gambier, prompting a by-election.
