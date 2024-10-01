Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,998 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with New Images* MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects involved in a Southeast shooting. 

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.  When they arrived, they found an adult female with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.     

CCN: 24150600

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

*Updated with New Images* MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more