Public informational meeting for Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements

Main, News Posted on Sep 30, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will host a public informational meeting to update the community of temporary construction activities and discuss the schedule of proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pomaikaʻi Elementary School Cafeteria, 4650 S. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului

The project, to widen Puʻunēnē Avenue from two to four lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, is expected to begin in January 2025. Multimodal and safety improvements planned as part of this project include: a contiguous paved shoulder, new sidewalks on both sides of Puʻunēnē Avenue, a landscaped median between Puʻukani Street and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, two noise walls, enhanced street lighting, new signage and updated drainage and storm water management. Construction of these improvements is expected to run through Spring 2026.

To see graphics of the planned improvements, here.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services, (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date.

###