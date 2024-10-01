Westmount Capital Partners Retained as Financial Advisor for Ozone Story Tech

Westmount to Lead $10 Million Equity Raise for Ozone as Robin Riley Joins as CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmount Capital Partners (“WCP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that O3 Story Technologies (“Ozone”) has retained it as its financial advisor. Westmount Capital Partners will assist Ozone in raising $10 million in equity to support its go-to-market growth and AI acceleration initiatives.



Ozone, based in Corona, California, is revolutionizing the animation industry with its next-generation character animation technology. With a team of top-tier talent from renowned companies such as Pixar, Apple, and Weta Digital, Ozone’s patented technology enables studios and creators to deploy feature-film-quality characters seamlessly across all media platforms in real time. The company's flagship product, Ozone Studio, is currently in limited release and is poised for general availability in early 2025.

Founded in October of 2022 with an initial seed investment of $5M, Ozone has since built an incredible team and further developed their core technology which was used in the Netflix animated series, Super Giant Robot Brothers. Since then, while in Beta release, Ozone Studio has been used in another animated Netflix production launching in 2025 as well as several other not yet released projects.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ozone Story Tech and support their innovative vision as they redefine the animation technology landscape. Our experience in capital raising and strategic advisory will be key in helping Ozone achieve its fundraising goals and further scale its groundbreaking technology.” said Alex Camus, Managing Partner at Westmount Capital Partners.

Additionally, Ozone is proud to announce the recent appointment of Robin Riley as its new Chief Executive Officer. Robin brings over two decades of leadership, strategic planning and organizational development experience, having successfully driven operational efficiency and growth at organizations like Mariners Church and Nortel Networks.

Peter McGowan, Founder and President of Ozone Story Tech, commented, “With Robin’s appointment as CEO and the retention of Westmount Capital Partners, Ozone is well-positioned for the next phase of its growth. We are excited to have a strong leadership team and financial partnership in place as we accelerate the commercialization of our technology.”

About Westmount Capital Partners

Westmount Capital Partners Inc. is a premier financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance solutions. With a commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth, Westmount Capital Partners provides exceptional advisory services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries.

About 03 Story Technologies

Ozone Story Technologies is a cutting-edge technology company pioneering innovation in the animation industry. With a team of experts from top studios like Pixar and Apple, Ozone's patented solutions enable creators to build and deploy high-quality animated characters across all platforms in real time. Ozone’s revolutionary products are reshaping the way stories are told in gaming, film, and interactive media.

For further information contact:

Westmount Capital Partners Inc.

c/o Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall LLP/s.r.l.

Constitution Square, 340 Albert St #1400,

Ottawa, ON, K1R 7Y6

Attention: Nino Silvestri, President

E-mail: nino@westmount.ventures

CONTACT Alex Camus, Managing Partner

COMPANY Westmount Capital Partners

PHONE 786-835-7342

EMAIL alex@westmount.ventures

WEB www.westmountcapitalpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.