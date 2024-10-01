WM TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating WM Technology, Inc. on Behalf of WM Technology Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAPS) on behalf of WM Technology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether WM Technology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On September 25, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued a litigation release in which it announced that it had “charged public company WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), its former CEO, Christopher Beals, and its former CFO, Arden Lee, for making negligent misrepresentations in WM Technology’s public reporting of a self-described key operating metric, the “monthly active users,” or “MAU,” for WM Technology’s online cannabis marketplace.” The same announcement noted that the SEC had “also instituted a related settled administrative proceeding against WM Technology” and that “WM Technology also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,500,000.”

On this news, WM Technology stock fell 1.9% on September 25, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WM Technology shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.