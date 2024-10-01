Idaho Fish and Game to delay stocking pheasants at Portneuf WMA in the SE Region

To avoid conflicts with deer hunters and to reduce hunter congestion, Idaho Fish and Game will once again begin stocking pheasants at the Portneuf Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in southeast Idaho after Oct. 24, the final day of general deer season in the Southeast Region.

However, pheasant stocking will take place at Sterling WMA near Aberdeen in time for the youth pheasant season which kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 5, and runs through Oct. 11. For a full list of pheasant stocking areas for the fall and number of birds to be stocked, go to the Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location.

As a reminder, youth pheasant season allows licensed hunters 17 years and younger to get out in the field to pursue pheasant during a special week set aside just for them! Young hunters must have a valid Idaho hunting license or an Idaho Hunting Passport, and they must be accompanied by an Idaho-licensed hunter aged 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older cannot hunt during the youth hunt.

Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear at least 36 squares inches of visible hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting at those locations. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.

Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 12 or Oct. 19, depending on which part of the state you plan to hunt. As a reminder, there is a five-day delay for nonresident participation in general pheasant seasons; however, this does not apply to the youth season.

For full pheasant hunting rules, refer to the 2024-25 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.