Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas Stock Exchange At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the Texas Stock Exchange (TSXE) and the state’s historic economic milestones during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.



“Texas has become the home of capital in the United States,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, our great state is staking claim as a home of capital markets with the addition of the Texas Stock Exchange. This is another step that expands our financial might in the United States and cements our economic power on the global stage. The Texas Stock Exchange will ensure that businesses have access to capital and that market participants have more choices. Texas is the modern embodiment of the American Dream, where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and the Texas Stock Exchange will ensure even more businesses have that opportunity.”



The Governor was joined at the press conference by TXSE Group Inc. Founder and CEO James Lee, former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Senator Tan Parker, Representative Giovanni Capriglione, Representative Morgan Meyer, and other business and community leaders.



View the Governor's full press conference here.

