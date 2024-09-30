Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Two To Statewide Health Coordinating Council

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dakota Marks and reappointed Emily Hunt, D.N.P. to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2029. Additionally, the Governor has named Yesser Zeid, M.D. chair of the Council. The Council ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the Governor and the Texas Legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP). The Council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

Dakota Marks of Huntington is an account executive with Townsquare Media. He is a member of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Angelina Rotary Club, and the Nacogdoches Jaycees. Additionally, he serves as a volunteer instructor for Junior Achievement of Angelina County and a coach for the Huntington Youth Softball Association.

Emily Hunt, D.N.P. of Houston is the director of advanced practice providers for the Texas Children’s Urgent Care and a part-time faculty instructor at Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners. Hunt received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rush University.

Yasser Zeid, M.D. of Tyler is the CEO, president, and medical director of Zeid Medical Group, PLLC and chief medical officer at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. He is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and member of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), American Medical Association, International College of Surgeons, and American College of Healthcare Executives. Additionally, he is former chairman of TMA Committee on Maternal and Perinatal Health. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Statewide Health Coordinating Council since 2016. Zeid received a M.B.B.Ch., Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, from Ain Shams University, Master of Science in Health Care Transformation from The University of Texas at Austin and is expected to receive a Master of Healthcare Administration from Trinity University in August 2025.