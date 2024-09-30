News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Mark Kitchen and Catering in Kalihi

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF MARK KITCHEN AND CATERING IN KALIHI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2024 24-127

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a yellow placard to Mark Kitchen & Catering which allowed its reopening on Sept. 26 after being shut down on Sept. 25 for critical violations.

The establishment, located at 399 N. King Street, received a red placard for several violations, including sewage backup and inaccessible hand washing sinks. The follow-up inspection found that the sewage issue was corrected and some of the critical violations were resolved.

A follow-up inspection for a green placard has not yet been determined.

The food establishment was advised to continue monitoring for any sewage overflowing into the establishment. If sewage backup is observed and overflowing occurs, the establishment should voluntarily close, call for immediate plumbing help and sanitize the floors after the plumbing work is completed.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

