Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene.
Center locations:
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough Community College - The Regent
6437 Watson Rd.
Riverview, FL 33578
Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Manatee County
Lakewood Ranch Library
16410 Rangeland Pkwy.
Bradenton, FL 34211
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Sarasota County
Sarasota Christian Church
2923 Ashton Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34231
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
These centers can help Floridians affected by both Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene. To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Floridians can apply for either storm online at DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
If you applied to FEMA after Hurricane Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Helene, you will need to apply separately for Helene and provide the dates of your most recent damage.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
