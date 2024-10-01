Veterinary Practice News unveils winners, top entries of the 18th ‘They Ate What?!’ X-ray contest

The 2024 They Ate What?! X-ray Contest showcases yet again the mundane and mind-boggling objects veterinary patients ingest.

From water beads, toys, and even hair—this year’s lineup showcases the sheer unpredictability of what pets can get into when no one is watching.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sometimes, when you think you have seen it all, a case comes into the veterinary clinic that defies all expectations. Veterinary Practice News is excited to announce the top entries of its 18th “They Ate What?!” X-ray contest, sponsored by Dechra Veterinary Products . The annual contest showcases the most unbelievable objects pets have managed to ingest, spotlighting veterinary professionals’ expertise and quick action.This year’s grand prize of a $500 Visa gift card goes to Pam Venezuela of Dallas Animal Urgent Care in Texas for her submission detailing the treatment of a Pitbull that devoured something far from ordinary. The canine patient had reportedly escaped from home and was missing for a few days before being brought to the clinic. On arrival, the dog was anorexic, lethargic, and vomiting—a trio of symptoms that signaled something seriously wrong.Initial radiographs showed an opaque material that filled the entire stomach, but the real mystery lay in what this massive, unidentified object could be. It turns out the dog’s stomach was full of water beads—small, absorbent beads used in home décor and crafts, notorious for swelling dramatically when exposed to water.Alongside the winning entry, the 18th annual contest featured many other jaw-dropping submissions, including a French bulldog that swallowed a toy horse, a pug that ate hair ties, and another dog that ingested around 4 oz of hair! These cases remind us of the unpredictability of what pets can get into when no one is watching.Voting for the People’s Choice Awards contest will run from Oct. 1 to November 30, 2024. A select number of entries will be available at www.veterinarypracticenews.com/peopleschoice . One random—and very lucky—voter will receive $500 Visa gift card from contest prize sponsor, Dechra Veterinary Products.All patients that entered the contest reportedly recovered. For more on this year’s winners of the “They Ate What?!” X-ray contest, check out the October 2024 issue of Veterinary Practice News or visit www.veterinarypracticenews.com/2024-x-ray-contest-results/

