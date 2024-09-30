DIMA Launches National Campaign to Scrap the Streaming Tax

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Media Association (DIMA) launched its latest national initiative, Scrap the Streaming Tax, a campaign dedicated to ensuring that online streaming remains affordable for all Canadians in the face of new costs brought on by the continued implementation of the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11).



DIMA's campaign is in response to mounting concerns that the Online Streaming Act could lead to increased costs for consumers, making music streaming services less affordable. Streaming services are required to make these mandatory contributions by the end of the broadcasting year which began September 1, 2024.

"The streaming tax needs to be scrapped because Canadians are already feeling the pinch from rising inflation and economic pressures. The addition of a streaming tax is an unnecessary burden," said Graham Davies, President and CEO of DIMA. "This tax is not only a financial strain on consumers, but it also undermines the role that streaming services have played in promoting Canadian culture and artists and enabling the music sector’s investment in talent."

Take Action

DIMA is encouraging all Canadians to join the fight against the streaming tax by contacting their elected officials and voicing their concerns. By visiting www.scrapthestreamingtax.ca, supporters can easily send messages to their MPs, urging them to prioritize affordability and protect consumers. The campaign also invites the public to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ScrapTheStreamingTax.

About DIMA

DIMA is the voice of music streaming advocating for the digital music innovations that have created unparalleled consumer choice and revolutionized the way music fans and artists connect. Representing the world’s leading music streaming companies and streaming innovators, DIMA’s mission is to promote and protect the ability of music fans to engage with creative content whenever and wherever they want and for artists to more easily reach old fans and make new ones. www.DIMA.org

