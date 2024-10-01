Senator Daphne Campbell Announces Candidacy for Mayor of North Miami

Daphne Campbell Campbell for the Voiceless

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Daphne Campbell is thrilled to announce her candidacy for Mayor of North Miami, emphasizing her commitment to bringing positive change and practical solutions to our community. With a focus on supporting families, youth, and the elderly, Sen. Campbell aims to address key issues affecting residents, such as housing costs, utility expenses, and public safety.

Endorsed by Dr. Eladio Jose Armesto, Chairman of the Florida Democratic League, Inc., Sen. Campbell’s campaign is built on a foundation of actionable strategies designed to enhance affordability and safety in North Miami. “I am dedicated to making our city a thriving place where everyone feels secure and valued,” Campbell stated. “Together, we can address these challenges, ensuring that North Miami is a community where all residents can flourish.”

With a strong record in public service, Sen. Campbell is prepared to bring new leadership and a collaborative approach to City Hall. Her initiatives will focus on reducing housing and utility costs, while also enhancing public safety measures.

“Your voice is important, and I want to hear from you,” Campbell said. “Together, we can build a North Miami that embodies our shared values and dreams.”

As the election approaches on November 5th, Sen. Campbell encourages residents to participate in shaping the future of North Miami. By supporting her candidacy, you are supporting a vision for a stronger, safer, and more affordable community.

Join us in this pivotal moment this November. Support Senator Daphne Campbell for a North Miami that serves everyone.

For more information about Sen. Campbell’s campaign and her vision for the future, please visit daphnecampbell.us.

