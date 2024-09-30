Press Releases

09/30/2024

United Illuminating Seeks Yet Another Rate Hike-- Attorney General Tong Slams Tone-Deaf $105 Million Revenue Grab

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after United Illuminating signaled today it will seek yet another rate hike. In a notice today to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, United Illuminating disclosed they will seek $105 million in new revenues, increasing bills by 9.3 percent overall if approved. If approved, the distribution rate would rise by 34 percent.

“This revenue grab is a tone-deaf slap in the face to Connecticut families. Electric rates are through the roof right now and consumers cannot afford to pay more. United Illuminating asked for and received a revenue increase just last year. They did not get everything they asked for because their absurd $130.7 million application was exorbitant and unsupported by facts and evidence. They’ve been stomping their feet ever since. This is yet another bad faith maneuver and an insult to all the Connecticut families struggling right now to keep their lights on and pay these skyrocketing bills. I am going to scrutinize every penny of this pending application and will fight at every step of this process on behalf of Connecticut families and businesses,” said Attorney General Tong.



