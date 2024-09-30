Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,643 in the last 365 days.

United Illuminating Seeks Yet Another Rate Hike-- Attorney General Tong Slams Tone-Deaf $105 Million Revenue Grab

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

09/30/2024

United Illuminating Seeks Yet Another Rate Hike-- Attorney General Tong Slams Tone-Deaf $105 Million Revenue Grab

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after United Illuminating signaled today it will seek yet another rate hike. In a notice today to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, United Illuminating disclosed they will seek $105 million in new revenues, increasing bills by 9.3 percent overall if approved. If approved, the distribution rate would rise by 34 percent.

“This revenue grab is a tone-deaf slap in the face to Connecticut families. Electric rates are through the roof right now and consumers cannot afford to pay more. United Illuminating asked for and received a revenue increase just last year. They did not get everything they asked for because their absurd $130.7 million application was exorbitant and unsupported by facts and evidence. They’ve been stomping their feet ever since. This is yet another bad faith maneuver and an insult to all the Connecticut families struggling right now to keep their lights on and pay these skyrocketing bills. I am going to scrutinize every penny of this pending application and will fight at every step of this process on behalf of Connecticut families and businesses,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United Illuminating Seeks Yet Another Rate Hike-- Attorney General Tong Slams Tone-Deaf $105 Million Revenue Grab

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more