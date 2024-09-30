Eloro Resources Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on September 30, 2024, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 32,499,132 common shares representing 40.475% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the seven director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Thomas Larsen 27,710,072 99.393 169,120 0.607 Francis Sauve 27,746,772 99.525 132,420 0.475 Alexander Horvath 27,746,772 99.525 132,420 0.475 Dusan Berka 27,747,072 99.526 132,120 0.474 Richard Stone 27,745,772 99.521 133,420 0.479 Pablo Ordoñez 27,740,923 99.504 138,269 0.496 Caroline Cathcart 27,721,872 99.436 157,320 0.564

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the setting of the number of directors of the Company at seven, with the directors authorized to determine the number of directors of the Company by resolution of the directors, the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditors, and the issuance of certain common shares in connection with a debt settlement agreement. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on September 30, 2024, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska project, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

