Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the USA, today reported unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024.



Financial Highlights

Total assets as of June 30, 2024 amounted to approximately €634.8 million, compared to total assets as of December 31, 2023 of approximately €612.9 million.

Revenues 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were approximately €11.2 million, compared to revenues of approximately €13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were approximately €19.5 million, compared to revenues of approximately €25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were approximately €11.2 million, compared to revenues of approximately €13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were approximately €19.5 million, compared to revenues of approximately €25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Profit from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €1.2 million, compared to profit from continuing operations of approximately €1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €3.4 million, compared to profit from continuing operations of approximately €4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €1.6 million, compared to net profit of approximately €1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €3.3 million, compared to net profit of approximately €4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €4.9 million, compared to EBITDA of approximately €5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €6.5 million, compared to EBITDA of approximately €9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. See below under “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for additional disclosure concerning EBITDA.

On December 31, 2023, the Company executed an agreement to sell its holdings in the 9 MW solar plant located in Talmei Yosef. The sale was consummated on June 3, 2024, and the net consideration received at closing was approximately NIS 42.6 million (approximately €10.6 million). In connection with the sale, the Company presents the results of this solar plant as a discontinued operation and the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were adjusted accordingly.

Financial Overview for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenues were approximately €19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease mainly results from the decrease in electricity prices in Spain.

Operating expenses were approximately €9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in operating expenses mainly results from a decrease in direct taxes on electricity production paid by the Company’s Spanish subsidiaries as a result of reduced electricity prices. The operating expenses of the Company’s Spanish subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were impacted by the Spanish RDL 17/2022, which established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases, accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. Depreciation and amortization expenses were approximately €8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



1 The revenues presented in the Company’s financial results included in this press release are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company’s investor presentation.

The revenues presented in the Company’s financial results included in this press release are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company’s investor presentation. Project development costs were approximately €2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

General and administrative expenses were approximately €3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses is mostly due to higher consultancy expenses.

Share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to an increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. as a result of higher quantities produced, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production.

Financing expenses, net was approximately €2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to financing income, net of approximately €1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to lower income resulting from exchange rate differences that amounted to approximately €1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an aggregate change of approximately €5.9 million. The exchange rate differences were mainly recorded in connection with the New Israeli Shekel (“NIS”) cash and cash equivalents and The Company’s NIS denominated debentures and were caused by the 0.2% devaluation of the NIS against the euro during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a devaluation of 7.1% during the six months ended June 30, 2023. An additional increase in financing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to increased interest expenses mainly resulting from the issuance of the Company’s Series F Debentures in January and April 2024. These increases in financing expenses were partially offset by an increase in financing income of approximately €3.3 million in connection with derivatives and warrants in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Tax benefit was approximately €1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to Tax benefit of approximately €1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €3.4 million, compared to profit from continuing operations of approximately €4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately €80 thousand, compared to loss discontinued operation of approximately €3 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was approximately €3.3 million, compared to a profit of approximately €4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Total other comprehensive income was approximately €5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to total other comprehensive income of approximately €31.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The change in total other comprehensive income mainly results from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material decrease in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol solar plant (the “Talasol PPA”). The Talasol PPA experienced a high volatility due to the substantial change in electricity prices in Europe. In accordance with hedge accounting standards, the changes in the Talasol PPA’s fair value are recorded in the Company’s shareholders’ equity through a hedging reserve and not through the accumulated deficit/retained earnings. The changes do not impact the Company’s consolidated net profit/loss or the Company’s consolidated cash flows.

Total comprehensive income was approximately €2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to total comprehensive income of approximately €35.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

EBITDA was approximately 6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. See the table on page 13 of this press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to profit and loss.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately €0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately €5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is mainly due to the decrease in electricity prices in Spain. In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s Dutch biogas plants elected to temporarily exit the subsidy regime and sell the gas at market prices and during the year ended December 31, 2024 these plants returned to the subsidy regime. Under the subsidy regime, plants are entitled to monthly advances on subsidies based on the production during the previous year. As no subsidies were paid to the Company’s Dutch biogas plants for 2023, these plants are not entitled to advance payments for 2024 and the payment for gas produced by the plants during 2024 is expected to be received until July 2025.

CEO Review Second Quarter 2024

Revenues in the first half of 2024 were approximately €19.5 million, compared to revenues of approximately €25 million in the corresponding half last year. The decrease in revenues in an amount of approximately €5.5 million was mainly due to the electricity prices in Spain, which were low and even sometimes negative during the months of March, April and May 2024. During June 2024 the prices started increasing and during July and august 2024 the prices continued to rise sharply.

Operating expenses in the first half of 2024 decreased by approximately €2.3 million compared to the corresponding half last year. Project development expenses in the first half of 2024 increased by approximately €0.1 million compared to the corresponding half last year. Project development expenses for the first half of 2024 included non-recurring expenses of approximately €0.5 million in connection with the cancellation of a guarantee. Excluding such non-recurring expenses, there was a decrease in project development expenses.

Activity in Spain:

In May 2024, the Ellomay Solar project (capacity of 28 MW) reached financial closing of project finance in the amount of €10 million for 16 years at an annual interest rate, fixed through an interest rate swap deal, of approximately 5.5%. After receiving the financing, the majority of the investment in the project was returned.

In the first half of 2024, the Company experienced a trend of a strong decrease in electricity prices in Europe, with the exception of Italy where prices remained stable. The decrease in electricity prices in Spain was approximately 70% compared to the corresponding half in 2023. The most significant decrease was in March, April and May 2024, in which prices decreased by approximately 90% compared to the corresponding months in 2023. The prices picked up in mid-June 2024 and sharply increased in July and August 2024. The main reasons for the decrease in prices in Spain during the first half of 2024 are the relatively warm winter by approximately 6 to 8 degrees (Celsius) above the average on the one hand, and substantial rainfall that caused a sharp increase in hydroelectric power generation on the other hand, when in March alone the power generation from hydro sources jumped from 2,000 GW in the corresponding month in 2023 to 4,700 GW and in April the power generation from hydro sources almost tripled compared to the corresponding month last year. The high output of hydroelectricity also caused a corresponding decrease in the prices of green certificates. A return to normative prices was recorded only in June 2024. In the Company’s estimation this is an unusual event that affected the entire electricity sector in Europe.

Despite the significant drop in electricity prices in Spain, the Company’s revenues from the sale of electricity in Spain for the first half of 2024 did not decrease at the same rate, and stood at approximately €11 million, compared to revenues of approximately €16.2 million in the corresponding half last year. The main reason for the significant drop in electricity prices in Spain not fully impacting the Company’s revenues is that most of the electricity the Company sells in Spain is under a long-term PPA.

Activity of Dorad:

In the first half of 2024, the Dorad power plant recorded an increase in profit, with net profit of approximately NIS 96.3 million, an increase of approximately NIS 21.5 million compared to the corresponding half last year. The Dorad power station received the approval of the National Infrastructures Committee and a positive connection survey to increase the capacity by an additional 650 MW.

Activity in the USA:

In the USA, the development and construction activities of solar projects are progressing at a rapid pace and the construction of the first four projects, with a total capacity of approximately 49 MW, began in early 2024. Completion of construction and connection to the grid of two projects (in an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW) is expected by the end of 2024 and of the other two projects (in an aggregate capacity of approximately 22 MW) is expected in early 2025. Additional projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 30-40 MW are under development and are intended for construction in 2025. The Company executed an agreement to sell the tax credits of the first four projects for approximately $19M.

Activity in Italy:

The Company has a portfolio of 462 MW solar projects in Italy of which 20 MW are operating, 18 MW are under construction, 195 MW are ready to build and 229 MW are under advanced development. The construction of a solar project with a capacity of approximately 18 MW (ELLO 10) is expected to be completed in November 2024, this is in addition to solar projects with a capacity of approximately 20 MW that were gradually connected to the grid during February-May 2024. Therefore, the increase in income from the sale of electricity in Italy will be reflected mainly in the second half of 2024. The construction prices of solar projects in Italy are declining from record levels of approximately €900 thousand per MW to approximately €675 thousand as of today, and the trend may continue. The Company is negotiating with the contractor for construction agreements adjusted to the new market prices for 160 MW that are ready to build, and these agreements are expected to be executed by the end of the year.

New legislation in Italy prohibits the establishment of new projects on agricultural land. This prohibition increases the value of the Company’s portfolio, which is not subject to the prohibition or located on agricultural land. The Company estimates that new possibilities are emerging for obtaining a PPA in Italy, therefore it is expected that project financing will be possible more easily and at lower costs.

The Company executed a commitment letter and term sheet with a European institutional investor for a financing transaction for solar projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 200 MW. The financing is for 23 years at a fixed interest rate. The parties are in the process of due diligence and negotiation on the agreement, and the final financing agreement is expected to be executed by the end of 2024.

Considering these developments, and the decrease in construction costs, the Company believes that its decision to slow down the pace of construction commencements to meet lower construction and financing costs was correct. Electricity prices in Italy maintain a stable level. Italy is the only country in Europe where no negative electricity prices were recorded. The main reason is local gas-based electricity generation, and no change is expected in the short and medium term.

Activity in Israel:

The Manara Cliff Pumped Storage Project (Company’s share is 83.34%): A project with a capacity of 156 MW, which is in advanced construction stages. The Iron Swords War, which commenced on October 7, 2023, stopped the construction work on the project. The project has protection from the state for damages and losses due to the war within the framework of the tariff regulation (covenants that support financing). The project was expected to reach commercial operation during the first half of 2027 and the continuation of the Iron Swords war will cause a delay in the date of activation. The Israeli Electricity Authority currently approved a postponement of ten months of the dates for the project. In August 2024, a hearing was published in connection with an additional extension of six months (for an aggregate extension of 16 months). The Company and its partner in the project, Ampa, invested the equity required for the project (other than linkage differences), and the remainder of the funding is from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.

Development of Solar licenses combined with storage:

The Komemiyut and Qelahim Projects: each intended for 21 solar MW and 50 MW / hour batteries. The sale of electricity will be conducted through a private supplier. Commencement of construction is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company waived the rights it won in a solar / battery tender process in connection with these projects and therefore paid a forfeiture of guarantee in the amount of NIS 1.8 million and is in advanced negotiations with a local supplier for the execution of a long-term PPA. The Talmei Yosef Project: intended for 10 solar MW and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval was approved in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Talmei Yosef Storage Project in Batteries: there is a zoning approval for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of high voltage storage.

The Company also has approximately 46 solar MW under preliminary planning stages.

Activity in the Netherlands:

During the first half of 2024, the operational improvement in the Company’s biogas plants continued and high production levels were maintained. In addition, significant progress was made in the process of obtaining the licenses to increase production by about 50% in the three plants. Increasing production will require only small investments and is expected to increase income and EBITDA. The directive of the European Union to act to significantly increase the production of greed gas and the establishment of the new government in the Netherlands enable the continuation of the legislative process mandating the obligation to mix green gas with fossil gas and the conclusion of the legislative process is expected soon. This legislation is expected to have a positive effect on the prices of green gas and the price of the accompanying green certificates.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company’s operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company’s commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measure presented by other companies. The Company’s EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company’s historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 15 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are listed on the NYSE American and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of operating photovoltaic power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW photovoltaic plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 20 MW of operating photovoltaic power plants in Italy;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

A solar plant (18 MW) under construction in Italy;

Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 195 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and

Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of 49 MW that are under construction.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 56,044 51,127 59,938 Short term deposits 2,487 997 2,660 Restricted cash 729 810 780 Intangible asset from green certificates 214 553 229 Trade and other receivables 13,540 11,717 14,481 Derivatives asset short-term 1,096 275 1,172 Assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 28,297 - 74,110 93,776 79,260 Non-current assets Investment in equity accounted investee 33,532 31,772 35,862 Advances on account of investments 952 898 1,018 Fixed assets 443,151 407,982 473,944 Right-of-use asset 32,594 30,967 34,859 Restricted cash and deposits 17,340 17,386 18,545 Deferred tax 7,480 8,677 8,000 Long term receivables 11,652 10,446 12,462 Derivatives 13,971 10,948 14,942 560,672 519,076 599,632 Total assets 634,782 612,852 678,892 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term bank loans 10,253 9,784 10,965 Current maturities of long-term loans 5,000 5,000 5,347 Current maturities of debentures 33,993 35,200 36,355 Trade payables 23,657 5,249 25,303 Other payables 11,361 10,859 12,150 Current maturities of derivatives - 4,643 - Current maturities of lease liabilities 757 700 810 Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 17,142 - 85,021 88,577 90,930 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 25,619 23,680 27,399 Long-term bank loans 245,245 237,781 262,286 Other long-term loans 29,303 29,373 31,339 Debentures 117,392 104,887 125,549 Deferred tax 2,587 2,516 2,767 Other long-term liabilities 2,113 939 2,260 Derivatives 25 - 27 422,284 399,176 451,627 Total liabilities 507,305 487,753 542,557 Equity Share capital 25,613 25,613 27,393 Share premium 86,220 86,159 92,211 Treasury shares (1,736 ) (1,736 ) (1,857 ) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 6,093 Reserves 7,004 4,299 7,491 Accumulated deficit (6,471 ) (5,037 ) (6,921 ) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 116,327 114,995 124,410 Non-Controlling Interest 11,150 10,104 11,925 Total equity 127,477 125,099 136,335 Total liabilities and equity 634,782 612,852 678,892

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.069)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three months ended

June 30, For the Six months ended

June 30, For the

year ended

December 31, For the

six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023* 2024 2023* 2023 2024 Unaudited Audited Unaudited €in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation

into US$** Revenues 11,213 13,266 19,456 24,999 48,834 20,808 Operating expenses (4,960 ) (5,477 ) (9,523 ) (11,845 ) (22,861 ) (10,185 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,176 ) (3,831 ) (8,231 ) (7,826 ) (16,012 ) (8,803 ) Gross profit 2,077 3,958 1,702 5,328 9,961 1,820 Project development costs (866 ) (1,028 ) (2,281 ) (2,192 ) (4,465 ) (2,439 ) General and administrative expenses (1,414 ) (1,383 ) (3,034 ) (2,816 ) (5,283 ) (3,245 ) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 523 363 1,809 1,541 4,320 1,935 Operating profit (loss) 320 1,910 (1,804 ) 1,861 4,533 (1,929 ) Financing income 2,383 3,441 2,424 8,188 8,747 2,592 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net 2,316 (562 ) 2,852 (476 ) 251 3,050 Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (1,452 ) (1,514 ) (2,953 ) (3,058 ) (6,077 ) (3,158 ) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (1,851 ) (1,012 ) (3,562 ) (1,840 ) (3,876 ) (3,810 ) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (534 ) (468 ) (1,088 ) (933 ) (2,014 ) (1,164 ) Other financing expenses (160 ) (125 ) (283 ) (392 ) (588 ) (303 ) Financing income (expenses), net 702 (240 ) (2,610 ) 1,489 (3,557 ) (2,793 ) Profit (loss) before taxes on income 1,022 1,670 (4,414 ) 3,350 976 (4,722 ) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) 160 (136 ) 988 1,216 1,436 1,057 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 1,182 1,534 (3,426 ) 4,566 2,412 (3,665 ) Profit (loss) from discontinued operation (net of tax) 391 (245 ) 79 (3 ) (1,787 ) 84 Profit (loss) for the period 1,573 1,289 (3,347 ) 4,563 625 (3,581 ) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,179 1,395 (1,434 ) 5,476 2,219 (1,534 ) Non-controlling interests (606 ) (106 ) (1,913 ) (913 ) (1,594 ) (2,047 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,573 1,289 (3,347 ) 4,563 625 (3,581 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) item that after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (1,557 ) (2,703 ) (433 ) (8,253 ) (7,949 ) (464 ) Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations that were recognized in profit or loss 255 - 255 - - 273 Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,335 ) 12,026 9,126 44,200 39,431 9,760 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss (3,741 ) (4,809 ) (3,284 ) (4,809 ) 9,794 (3,513 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (6,378 ) 4,514 5,664 31,138 41,276 6,056 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (3,951 ) 1,040 2,705 12,055 16,931 2,892 Non-controlling interests (2,427 ) 3,474 2,959 19,083 24,345 3,164 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,378 ) 4,514 5,664 31,138 41,276 6,056 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,805 ) 5,803 2,317 35,701 41,901 2,475 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (1,772 ) 2,435 1,271 17,531 19,150 1,358 Non-controlling interests (3,033 ) 3,368 1,046 18,170 22,751 1,117 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,805 ) 5,803 2,317 35,701 41,901 2,475

* The results of the Talmei Yosef solar plant have been reclassified as a discontinued operation and the results for these periods have been adjusted accordingly

** Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US $ 1.069)





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (cont’d)

For the Three months ended

June 30, For the Six months ended

June 30, For the

year ended

December 31, For the

six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 2024 Unaudited Audited Unaudited €in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation into US$* Basic profit (loss) per share 0.04 0.11 (0.10 ) 0.43 0.17 (0.11 ) Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.04 0.11 (0.10 ) 0.43 0.17 (0.11 ) Basic profit (loss) per share continuing operations 0.03 0.09 (0.11 ) 0.43 0.31 (0.12 ) Diluted profit (loss) per share continuing operations 0.03 0.09 (0.11 ) 0.43 0.31 (0.12 ) Basic profit (loss) per share discontinued operation 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.01 - (0.14 ) 0.01 Diluted profit (loss) per share discontinued operation 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.01 - (0.14 ) 0.01

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.069)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital Share premium Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from

foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with

non-controlling Interests Total Non- controlling Interests Total Equity € in thousands For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2024 25,613 86,159 (5,037 ) (1,736 ) 385 3,914 5,697 114,995 10,104 125,099 Loss for the period - - (1,434 ) - - - - (1,434 ) (1,913 ) (3,347 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (170 ) 2,875 - 2,705 2,959 5,664 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (1,434 ) - (170 ) 2,875 - 1,271 1,046 2,317 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based payments - 61 - - - - - 61 - 61 Balance as at June 30, 2024 25,613 86,220 (6,471 ) (1,736 ) 215 6,789 5,697 116,327 11,150 127,477 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2023 25,613 86,038 (7,256 ) (1,736 ) 7,970 (20,602 ) 5,697 95,724 (12,647 ) 83,077 Profit (loss) for the period - - 5,476 - - - - 5,476 (913 ) 4,563 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (7,882 ) 19,937 - 12,055 19,083 31,138 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 5,476 - (7,882 ) 19,937 - 17,531 18,170 35,701 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based payments - 62 - - - - - 62 - 62 Balance as at June 30, 2023 25,613 86,100 (1,780 ) (1,736 ) 88 (665 ) 5,697 113,317 5,523 118,840



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont’d)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital Share premium Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from

foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with

non-controlling Interests Total Non- controlling Interests Total Equity € in thousands For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited): Balance as at January 1, 2023 25,613 86,038 (7,256 ) (1,736 ) 7,970 (20,602 ) 5,697 95,724 (12,647 ) 83,077 Profit (loss) for the year - - 2,219 - - - - 2,219 (1,594 ) 625 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (7,585 ) 24,516 - 16,931 24,345 41,276 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 2,219 - (7,585 ) 24,516 - 19,150 22,751 41,901 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based payments - 121 - - - - - 121 - 121 Balance as at December 31, 2023 25,613 86,159 (5,037 ) (1,736 ) 385 3,914 5,697 114,995 10,104 125,099



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont’d)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation reserve from

foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with

non-controlling Interests Total Non- controlling Interests Total Equity Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.069) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2024 27,393 92,146 (5,387 ) (1,857 ) 413 4,186 6,093 122,987 10,808 133,795 Loss for the period - - (1,534 ) - - - - (1,534 ) (2,047 ) (3,581 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (182 ) 3,074 - 2,892 3,164 6,056 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (1,534 ) - (182 ) 3,074 - 1,358 1,117 2,475 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based payments - 65 - - - - - 65 - 65 Balance as at June 30, 2024 27,393 92,211 (6,921 ) (1,857 ) 231 7,260 6,093 124,410 11,925 136,335



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

For the three

months ended

June 30, For the six

months ended

June 30, For the year

ended

December 31, For the six

months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 2024 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 1,573 1,289 (3,347 ) 4,563 625 (3,581 ) Adjustments for: Financing income (expenses), net (961 ) 467 2,206 (1,556 ) 3,034 2,361 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract 199 - 199 - - 213 Impairment losses on assets of disposal groups classified as held-for-sale (196 ) - 405 - 2,565 433 Depreciation and amortization 4,195 3,949 8,279 8,064 16,473 8,854 Share-based payment transactions 28 31 61 62 121 65 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (523 ) (363 ) (1,809 ) (1,541 ) (4,320 ) (1,935 ) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - - - 1,501 - Change in trade receivables and other receivables (869 ) 1931 (3,214 ) 558 (302 ) (3,437 ) Change in other assets 5 (35 ) 5 (155 ) (681 ) 5 Change in receivables from concessions project 478 579 793 836 1,778 848 Change in trade payables (565 ) (533 ) (633 ) (1,409 ) (45 ) (677 ) Change in other payables (1,037 ) (1,034 ) 1,759 383 (2,235 ) 1,881 Income tax expense (tax benefit) (188 ) 53 (993 ) (1,203 ) (1,852 ) (1,062 ) Income taxes refund (paid) (85 ) (20 ) 479 (20 ) (912 ) 512 Interest received 799 860 1,706 1,353 2,936 1,825 Interest paid (3,536 ) (3,741 ) (5,428 ) (4,664 ) (10,082 ) (5,805 ) (2,256 ) 2,144 3,815 708 7,979 4,081 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (683 ) 3,433 468 5,271 8,604 500 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of fixed assets (10,573 ) (14,137 ) (19,593 ) (27,468 ) (58,848 ) (20,954 ) Interest paid capitalized to fixed assets (1,121 ) - (1,121 ) - (2,283 ) (1,199 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 9,267 - 9,267 - - 9,911 Repayment of loan by an equity accounted investee - - - - 1,324 - Loan to an equity accounted investee - (8 ) - (68 ) (128 ) - Advances on account of investments (54 ) (395 ) (54 ) (777 ) (421 ) (58 ) Proceeds from advances on account of investments - - - - 2,218 - Proceeds in marketable securities - - - 2,837 2,837 - Investment in settlement of derivatives, net 145 - 159 - - 170 Proceeds from (investment in) in restricted cash, net (1,034 ) - 119 893 840 127 Proceeds from (investment in) short term deposit (1,455 ) 20,688 (1,483 ) (1,257 ) (1,092 ) (1,586 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,825 ) 6,148 (12,706 ) (25,840 ) (55,553 ) (13,589 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of warrants - - 3,735 - - 3,995 Cost associated with long term loans (828 ) (391 ) (1,466 ) (706 ) (1,877 ) (1,568 ) Payment of principal of lease liabilities (187 ) (577 ) (486 ) (777 ) (1,156 ) (520 ) Proceeds from long term loans 10,098 20,735 10,478 21,499 32,157 11,206 Repayment of long-term loans (4,310 ) (5,916 ) (6,667 ) (6,602 ) (12,736 ) (7,130 ) Repayment of Debentures (35,845 ) (17,763 ) (35,845 ) (17,763 ) (17,763 ) (38,336 ) Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net 9,340 - 45,790 55,808 55,808 48,972 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,732 ) (3,912 ) 15,539 51,459 54,433 16,619 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (479 ) (1,536 ) 1,188 (3,478 ) (2,387 ) 1,270 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,719 ) 4,133 4,489 27,412 5,097 4,800 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 82,722 69,737 51,127 46,458 46,458 54,680 Cash from disposal groups classified as held-for-sale 1,041 (36 ) 428 (36 ) (428 ) 458 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 56,044 73,834 56,044 73,834 51,127 59,938

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.069)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Operating Segments (Unaudited)

Italy Spain USA Netherlands Israel Solar Subsidized Solar

Plants 28 MW

Solar Talasol

Solar Solar Biogas Dorad Manara Pumped Storage Solar* Total

reportable

segments Reconciliations Total

consolidated For the six months ended June 30, 2024 € in thousands Revenues 529 1,423 513 8,973 - 8,018 29,803 - 278 49,537 (30,081 ) 19,456 Operating expenses - (273 ) (337 ) (2,252 ) - (6,661 ) (22,088 ) - (142 ) (31,753 ) 22,230 (9,523 ) Depreciation expenses (1 ) (460 ) (587 ) (5,741 ) - (1,442 ) (2,716 ) - (48 ) (10,995 ) 2,764 (8,231 ) Gross profit (loss) 528 690 (411 ) 980 - (85 ) 4,999 - 88 6,789 (5,087 ) 1,702 Adjusted gross profit (loss) 528 690 (411 ) 980 - (85 ) 4,999 - 317 2 7,018 (5,316 ) 1,702 Project development costs (2,281 ) General and administrative expenses (3,034 ) Share of loss of equity accounted investee 1,809 Operating profit (1,804 ) Financing income 2,424 Financing income in connection with derivatives and warrants, net 2,852 Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (2,953 ) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (3,562 ) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (1,088 ) Other financing expenses (283 ) Financing expenses, net (2,610 ) Loss before taxes on income (4,414 ) Segment assets as at June 30, 2024 50,898 12,828 19,345 224,778 38,411 31,411 98,481 176,865 - 653,400 (18,618 ) 634,782

* The results of the Talmei Yosef solar plant are presented as a discontinued operation.

2 The gross profit of the Talmei Yosef solar plant located in Israel is adjusted to include income from the sale of electricity (approximately €1,264 thousand) and depreciation expenses (approximately €757 thousand) under the fixed asset model, which were not recognized as revenues and depreciation expenses, respectively, under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Profit to EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, For the year ended

December 31, For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 2024 € in thousands Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Net profit (loss) for the period 1,573 1,289 (3,347 ) 4,563 625 (3,581 ) Financing (income) expenses, net (702 ) 240 2,610 (1,489 ) 3,557 2,793 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (160 ) 136 (988 ) (1,216 ) (1,436 ) (1,057 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 4,176 3,831 8,231 7,826 16,012 8,803 EBITDA 4,887 5,496 6,506 9,684 18,758 6,958

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.069)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company’s Debenture Holders

Financial Covenants

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company’s Series C, Series D, Series E and Series F Debentures (together, the “Debentures”), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 4.A and 5.B of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2024, and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company’s Debentures), was approximately €101 million (consisting of approximately €284.53 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €159.54 million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021), the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2021), the Series E Secured Debentures issuance (in February 2023) and the Series F Debentures issuance (in January 2024 and April 2024)), net of approximately €58.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €284.55 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company’s subsidiaries). The Net Financial Debt and other information included in this disclosure do not include the private placement of Series F Debentures consummated in August 2024.

3 The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above, includes an amount of approximately €4.5 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company’s balance sheet.

4 The amount of the debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €6.6 million associated costs, which was capitalized and discount or premium and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company’s balance sheet. This amount also includes the accrued interest as at June 30, 2024 in the amounts of approximately €1.5 million.

5 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders’ loans to the project companies).





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company’s Debenture Holders (cont’d)

Information for the Company’s Series C Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company’s Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the “Series C Deed of Trust”), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €117.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company’s CAP, Net (defined as the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 46.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt to the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA6, was 5.7.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company’s loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2024:

For the

four-quarter

period ended

June 30,

2024 Unaudited € in thousands Loss for the period (7,285 ) Financing expenses, net 7,656 Taxes on income (1,208 ) Depreciation 16,417 Share-based payments 120 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef solar plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 1,871 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 17,571

6 The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company’s operations, such as the Talmei Yosef solar plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company’s undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under “Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company’s Debenture Holders (cont’d)

Information for the Company’s Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company’s Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €117.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company’s CAP, Net (defined as the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 46.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt to the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA7 was 5.4.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company’s loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2024:

For the

four-quarter

period ended

June 30,

2024 Unaudited € in thousands Loss for the period (7,285 ) Financing expenses, net 7,656 Taxes on income (1,208 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,417 Share-based payments 120 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 1,871 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters8 1,081 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 18,652

7 The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company’s operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company’s undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under “Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”

8 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the six months ended June 30, 2024. As these solar plants have not reached PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate) as of June 30, 2024, the Company recorded revenues and did not have direct expenses in connection with these solar plants. However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company’s Debenture Holders (cont’d)

Information for the Company’s Series E Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company’s Series E Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) was approximately €117.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company’s CAP, Net (defined as the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 46.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt to the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA9 was 5.4.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company’s loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2024:

For the

four-quarter

period ended

June 30,

2024 Unaudited € in thousands Loss for the period (7,285 ) Financing expenses, net 7,656 Taxes on income (1,208 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,417 Share-based payments 120 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 1,871 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters10 1,081 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series E Deed of Trust 18,652



In connection with the undertaking included in Section 3.17.2 of Annex 6 of the Series E Deed of Trust, no circumstances occurred during the reporting period under which the rights to loans provided to Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”)), which were pledged to the holders of the Company’s Series E Debentures, will become subordinate to the amounts owed by Ellomay Luzon Energy to Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

As of June 30, 2024, the value of the assets pledged to the holders of the Series E Debentures in the Company’s books (unaudited) is approximately €33.5 million (approximately NIS 134.8 million based on the exchange rate as of such date).

9 The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company’s operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust). The Series E Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company’s undertakings towards the holders of its Series E Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under “Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”

10 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the six months ended June 30, 2024. As these solar plants have not reached PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate) as of June 30, 2024, the Company recorded revenues and did not have direct expenses in connection with these solar plants. However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company’s Debenture Holders (cont’d)

Information for the Company’s Series F Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company’s Series F Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) was approximately €116.3 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company’s CAP, Net (defined as the Company’s Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 46.5%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company’s Net Financial Debt to the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA11 was 5.4.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company’s loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2024:

For the

four-quarter

period ended

June 30,

2024 Unaudited € in thousands Loss for the period (7,285 ) Financing expenses, net 7,656 Taxes on income (1,208 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 16,417 Share-based payments 120 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 1,871 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters12 1,081 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series F Deed of Trust 18,652

11 The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company’s operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust). The Series F Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company’s undertakings towards the holders of its Series F Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

12 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the six months ended June 30, 2024. As these solar plants have not reached PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate) as of June 30, 2024, the Company recorded revenues and did not have direct expenses in connection with these solar plants. However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.

