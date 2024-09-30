Submit Release
Ingersoll Rand Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DAVIDSON, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, will issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the third quarter results on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial +1-888-330-3073, domestically, or +1-646-960-0683, internationally, and use access code 8970061.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here, where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.  

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on Investor Relations Website here.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Investors:
Matthew Fort
Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:
Sara Hassell
Sara.Hassell@irco.com


