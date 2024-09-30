Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on October 10, 2024

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter which ended August 31, 2024 before the financial market opens on October 10, 2024.



Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com.

Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions via the Say Technologies stockholder Q&A platform beginning today and until October 9, 2024. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2025-q1.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

