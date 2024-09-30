Upper Salmon River Fall 2024 Steelhead Fishing Update (9-30-2024)

Another aspect of this year’s steelhead run that should excite anglers is that the average size will be larger. This year’s run consists of ~80% two-ocean steelhead and 20% one-ocean steelhead. When this has happened in previous years, we observed a significant increase in the average size of steelhead.

The last thing we wanted to mention about this year’s steelhead return is the run timing. So far, passage timing at Lower Granite Dam is similar to last year which should translate into an average fall on the USR as far as run timing goes. For those that do not have much experience fishing the USR, during an average year we typically start to hear of some steelhead being caught by mid to late September, and the fishery really starts to kick-in by mid-October. Once we get into November, it’s the weather that limits the fishery more than anything. If temperatures remain above freezing and the river stays ice free through November, then the fishing typically keeps improving as more steelhead arrive to the USR. It’s a gamble to wait too long though and risk the weather turning, so we always recommend that anglers at least get their first trip in before mid-November.

New Rapid below Owl Creek

If you are an angler that likes to fish downstream of Panther Creek, then we want to make you aware of some significant changes that took place this summer along the river. In mid-July, several gulches blew out between Owl Creek and Colson Creek during a large thunderstorm. The river road was quickly repaired, but the blowout at Skull Gulch (~1.1 miles downstream of Owl Creek) created a new rapid in an area that was never difficult to float before (pictures below). We recommend that anglers scout this rapid before floating downstream of Owl Creek. Since this rapid is new, it will likely continue to change as river flows fluctuate throughout the fall.