Secretary of State Mark Hammond Urges Donors to Give Smart as the Southeast Recovers from Hurricane Helene

(COLUMBIA) – Today South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond cautioned donors to practice wise charitable giving as the Southeast begins to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene.

“The people of South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee face unprecedented challenges following Hurricane Helene’s destruction,” said Secretary Hammond. “This recovery will not be quick, and communities will need our help. I encourage anyone who wants to help devastated communities to do their research, so that their donation will go to those in need.”

Secretary Hammond urges donors to follow these guidelines when donating to charities assisting those affected by Hurricane Helene:

Do your research to make sure that the charity is properly registered to solicit in South Carolina. The South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act requires charities to register with the Secretary of State’s Office and file financial information, which is then published online to provide transparency to donors and other interested persons. Donors can research charities by downloading the free Give Smart SC app to look up a charity’s registration status and review its most recent annual financial report. The Give Smart SC app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, and allows users to research a charity quickly using their smart phone. Donors can also search charities, professional fundraisers, and raffles through the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov.

Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a long track record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a history of transparency and accountability, and that have the infrastructure to deliver resources to devastated areas. “Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals who use natural disasters to take advantage of others’ generosity,” said Secretary Hammond. “Donors should avoid unvetted organizations to ensure that their contributions will actually go to those in need.”

Don’t feel pressured to contribute right away. If a charity is asking for a donation and is legitimate, it will welcome the opportunity for you to ask questions about how your contribution will be used. Always ask how much of your donation will go to the charitable organization. If you are being solicited by a professional solicitor, they are required by law to disclose that they are being paid to solicit, and, if asked, how much they are being paid. Also, be aware that crowdfunding platforms charge fees for their services, which are deducted from your charitable donation.

Protect yourself from identity theft. Scammers will use a crisis as an opportunity to steal both your money and your identity. Never give out your Social Security number in response to a charitable solicitation, and only use your credit card to donate to reputable organizations. To learn more about identity theft, or to report an incident involving identity theft, please visit the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs website at consumer.sc.gov.

Notify the Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions or concerns about a charity. If you would like to submit a complaint about a charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can use either the Give Smart SC app or the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov to file a confidential complaint 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“My prayers are with everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Helene, and especially with those who have lost loved ones,” said Secretary Hammond. “The areas of South Carolina and the Southeast that were hit hard will take a long time to rebuild, and I know that the generous people of our state will come together to make that happen. As always, please remember to give from the heart, but be sure to give smart.”

