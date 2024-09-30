BARRON’S COVE to Premier at the Hamptons International Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY, RALEIGH, NC, and LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Picture House (OTC: APHP), an entertainment company that focuses on financing and producing feature films and limited series, and leveraging content-enhancing entertainment technologies, today announced the premier of the motion picture BARRON’S COVE on October 6 at the upcoming Hamptons International Film Festival (“HIFF”), an eleven-day event from October 4 through October 14.



BARRON’S COVE tells the story of a grieving father, Garrett Hedlund (TRON: LEGACY), with a violent past, whose life is shattered by the tragic death of his young son. Consumed with the need for answers, he kidnaps the child, Christian Convery (SWEET TOOTH), that he believes is responsible for his son’s death, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by the kidnapped boy’s powerful politician father, Hamish Linklater (THE BIG SHORT).

Brittany Snow (PITCH PERFECT) plays a heartbroken mother struggling to find peace while caught in a web of distrust. Stephen Lang (AVATAR) stars as a ruthless uncle with a criminal enterprise, using power and influence to control those around him.

Writer/director Evan Ari Kelman's twisty feature debut is a gripping thriller about a flawed father's devotion to his son and the complicated nature of revenge.

Producers: Jason Michael Berman, Will Raynor, Shaun Sanghani, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Chadd Harbold, Cory Thompson, and Bannor Michael MacGregor.

Production Companies: SSS Entertainment, Mandalay Pictures, Yale Productions, Post Film, and in association with American Picture House.

“We are very pleased to have BARRON’S COVE premier at the Hamptons International Film Festival and to showcase the quality of intelligent, thought-provoking films that American Picture House is assisting to produce and ultimately deliver to the market,” said Bannor Michael MacGregor, CEO of APHP and a producer of BARRON’S COVE.

For ticket information: https://filmguide.hamptonsfilmfest.org/events/barronscove/

About American Picture House

American Picture House (OTC: APHP) is an entertainment company with a core focus on financing and producing smart, independent, mid-budgeted feature films and limited series. APHP fully embraces content-enhancing entertainment technologies and real-time accounting practices. APHP targets projects that exemplify a robust commitment to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles. APHP partners with filmmakers, showrunners, content developers, and strategic technology partners to develop, package, finance, and produce high-quality feature films and shows with broad market appeal. APHP’s management and advisors strive to operate lean and limit risk to generate greater profitability. APHP intends for its brand to become synonymous with creativity, financial sophistication, and industry leading technologies. APHP further promises to, “tell great stories, sell them well, and share stimulating content that makes global audiences think”!

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected entertainment content and intellectual properties. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of producing entertainment content and product development programs; difficulties or delays in producing entertainment content or intellectual property protection. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our properties; inability to timely develop and introduce new content, products and applications; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, American Picture House does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting American Picture House Corporation, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

