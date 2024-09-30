SPRINKLR, INC. (NYSE: CXM) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Sprinklr, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM)?





Did you purchase your shares between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in Sprinklr, Inc.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXM) between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Sprinklr, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Sprinklr, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, Sprinklr made misrepresentations concerning the difficulties in the implementation of scaling in the Contact Center as a Service market and the resulting growth slowdown on their existing “go-to-market” initiatives associated with Sprinklr’s core suite of products.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by October 15, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2024 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.