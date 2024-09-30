Submit Release
Signature HealthCARE Recognized Among America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025

Prestonsburg, Hartford, and Greeneville Facilities Honored by Newsweek and Statista

Louisville, KY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature HealthCARE is proud to announce that three of its facilities have been recognized as part of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025, as ranked by Newsweek in partnership with Statista.

Signature HealthCARE facilities awarded include:

  • Prestonsburg Health Care Center (50–99 beds)
  • Signature HealthCARE of Hartford (100–149 beds)
  • Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville (150+ beds)

This year's list honors 1,050 nursing homes from the 25 states with the largest number of facilities, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The top-performing nursing homes in each state were evaluated and ranked based on four key criteria: performance metrics, recommendations from medical experts, accreditations, and resident satisfaction.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition received by these facilities,” said Joe Steier, CEO at Signature HealthCARE. “This honor reflects each facility’s unwavering commitment to providing compassionate care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our residents and their families.”

The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 rankings provide valuable insight for families seeking trusted care options for their loved ones. Signature HealthCARE is honored to have multiple facilities included on this prestigious list, further underscoring the organization's leadership in the healthcare community.

For more information about Signature HealthCARE and its award-winning facilities, please visit Ltcrevolution.com.

About Signature HealthCARE
Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services. It is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through innovation, compassion, and trust. Signature HealthCARE continues to be at the forefront of providing quality care to those in need.


Laura Ott
Signature HealthCARE
(502) 568-7983
lott@signaturehealthcarellc.com

