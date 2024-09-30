NMSDC and MBDA Work Together to Define New Norms at the 2024 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their continued efforts to accelerate the growth of minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advance economic equity, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) are collaborating to bring this year’s NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange and MBDA National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, to Atlanta Oct. 20- 23. The conferences will focus on defining the new norms needed to ensure MBEs can take advantage of today's and tomorrow’s economic opportunities.

The conferences will be held in the same space to maximize opportunities for attendees. In addition to the networking and development opportunities at the heart of NMSDC’s Annual Conference, the conferences will include MBDA-contributed federal government programming focused on creating greater opportunity for the MBE community.

"Last year, at NMSDC’s Annual Conference, we began bridging the equity gap with MBDA, laying the foundation for a more inclusive economy. This year, we’re pivoting to define the new norms that will drive the future of minority entrepreneurs. In continuing to collaborate with MBDA, we’re setting NMSDC-certified MBEs on the path to surpass $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, unlocking generational wealth and lasting opportunities for communities of color," said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

“The Minority Business Development Agency is excited to work with NMSDC again for this year’s 2024 National Minority Enterprise Development Week,” said Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development Eric Morrissette. “MBDA and NMSDC share an important mission, expanding access to capital and breaking down barriers for MBEs. We must ensure all Americans can start and grow their businesses to unlock our Nation’s economic potential. MBDA and NMSDC have the tools and the reach to make this moment count by expanding access to capital, contracts, networks, and opportunities that every American entrepreneur deserves.”

MBDA programming will also include the National MED Week Awards ceremony, highlighting the immense contributions of MBEs and individuals working in the space to their communities and the nation’s economic future.

Interested in attending the 2024 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange and National MED Week? Visit http://www.nmsdcconference.org/2024/ to register for the NMSDC conference and go to https://cvent.me/2BOQ5n to sign up for MBDA's MED Week conference today!

About the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better-equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

About the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color. Our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities.

Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org Gabriel Cushing Minority Business Development Agency mbdapublicaffairs@mbda.gov

