Global Aesthetic Threads Market to Surpass USD 253.55 Billion by 2033 | Growing at 6.73% CAGR

New York, United States, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic threads are medical devices that are minimally invasive and are employed in cosmetic procedures to stimulate collagen production, refine facial contours, and elevate sagging skin. These threads are inserted beneath the epidermis with a fine needle, resulting in rejuvenation and support. Aesthetic thread treatments are a popular alternative to surgical facelifts, providing subtle yet noticeable results with minimal recuperation time.

Moreover, the aesthetic threads market is experiencing accelerated growth due to the growing global demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures, which is attributed to various factors. Aesthetic thread treatments are minimally invasive, providing more natural-looking results, lower risks, and faster recovery periods than traditional surgical facelifts. Their prevalence has been bolstered by the increasing awareness and advancements in medical technologies, while their affordability and accessibility have made them appealing to a broader population.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Drives the Global Market

Increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is a significant growth driver in the global aesthetic threads market. Patients increasingly choose thread lifts as alternatives to traditional surgeries due to their effective results, decreased risks, faster recovery periods, and lower costs. These minimally invasive procedures are prevalent in rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments.

For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2023 report indicated that the number of botulinum toxin type A procedures performed in the United States increased by 6% from the previous year, with 4.7 million procedures (including Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin) completed. The adoption of aesthetic threads in the market is further driven by a broader shift in consumer preference toward non-surgical solutions that provide significant cosmetic enhancements with fewer complications, as underscored by this surge.

Advancements in Thread Materials Create Tremendous Opportunities

The global aesthetic threads market is experiencing substantial growth opportunities due to advancements in thread materials. The efficacy and longevity of cosmetic procedures are enhanced by developing biodegradable, longer-lasting threads, making treatments more appealing to patients. These innovations are revolutionizing the market by providing improved outcomes with minimal risks.

For example, in August 2023, Dr. Hugo Ho introduced the Aptos thread lift, characterized by a distinctive blend of 75% Polylactic acid (PLA) and 25% Polycaprolactone (PCL). This novel formulation is engineered to promote collagen and elastin production, leading to cosmetic enhancements that endure for an extended period.

Not only do these developments in thread technology enhance the durability and efficacy of treatments, but they also enhance patient satisfaction, thereby further enhancing the market's growth potential.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to hold a 44.5% market share during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures drive this demand. The region's dominance is bolstered by the ongoing regulatory approvals of innovative thread lift technologies and the strong consumer awareness of aesthetic treatments. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved numerous advanced thread products, facilitating their widespread adoption. Additionally, North America's market position is further fortified by the presence of highly trained professionals and specialized aesthetic clinics.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a rapid growth rate in the market. Countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia are experiencing accelerated growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion of access to sophisticated cosmetic treatments and the rise in beauty consciousness are the primary factors driving this surge. The availability of thread lifts is being increased by the proliferation of medical retreats and aesthetic clinics, contributing to the increasing demand for non-surgical procedures in the region. For example, the Asia-Pacific region is being substantially positioned as a key growth region due to the significant contributions of China's expanding aesthetic industry and growing middle-class population to market growth.

Key Highlights

The global aesthetic threads market size was valued at USD 147.20 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 253.55 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.73%during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product, the global aesthetic threads market is bifurcated into permanent and absorbable threads. The absorbable thread segment dominates the market due to its growing popularity for its convenience and effectiveness.

By application, the global aesthetic threads market is divided into facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and others. The facial rejuvenation segment led the market due to the growing popularity of face-lifting procedures offering non-surgical solutions.

By end-user, the global aesthetic threads market is categorized into hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, and others. The cosmetic surgery centers segment dominates the market, driven by the rising number of minimally invasive procedures.

North America leads the global aesthetic threads market, holding a 44.5% market share, driven by high demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Players

Aptos International Ltd Intraline Healux Corporation Croma Pharma GambH Les Encres Cosmetic Threads W & O Medical Esthetics Gambh Hyundae Meditech Co. Ltd. N-Finders Co.Ltd. Nova Threads Savia medical Revance Therapeutics Galderma Medytox Inc. Hugel Inc. Suneva Medical Inc.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Revance Therapeutics announced the expansion of its aesthetic portfolio with the launch of the DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injection (DAXXIFY) for facial aesthetics in the U.S. This development marks a significant addition to its product line, complementing its existing offerings like the Silhouette Instalift.

Segmentation

By Product Permanent Thread Absorbable Thread By Applications Facial Rejuvenation Body Contouring Others By End-User Hospitals Cosmetic By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

