Global Chronic Disease Management Market Size to Reach USD 17.28 Billion by 2033 | Witnessing a CAGR of 12.80%

The global chronic disease management market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 6.87 billion in 2025 to USD 17.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic disease management denotes the systematic strategy employed to oversee, address, and enhance the quality of life for those with enduring health concerns, including cardiovascular illnesses, respiratory disorders, and arthritis. The approach encompasses preventative care, tailored treatment regimens, consistent monitoring, and patient education to mitigate disease development, limit consequences, and decrease healthcare expenditures. This method frequently integrates digital health technologies such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, and mobile health applications to improve patient participation and provide ongoing care.



The increasing incidence of chronic ailments, including cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and arthritis, is a primary catalyst for expansion in the chronic disease management industry. These disorders necessitate continuous care, consistent monitoring, and tailored management strategies to avert complications and enhance patient outcomes. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare professionals are adopting innovative technologies like remote monitoring, telemedicine, and digital health platforms to improve the management of these ailments. The ongoing requirement for care generates a persistent desire for creative solutions that can augment patient participation, deliver real-time data, and facilitate proactive treatments, thereby enhancing the overall management of chronic diseases.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases significantly influences the worldwide chronic disease management market. With the rising prevalence of illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disorders, there is a growing need for appropriate management options. The expanding patient demographic requires sophisticated tools and programs for illness management and monitoring, resulting in increased utilization of digital health technologies, integrated care models, and preventive efforts.

For instance, the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Annual Report indicated that diabetes affects 11.5% of people, impacting around 31.9 million Americans. Furthermore, chronic ailments such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and cancer exhibited notable disparities across various ethnic groups, with American Indian/Alaska Native adults experiencing COPD at rates 7.1 times greater than Asian adults and American adults having cancer rates 3.9 times higher than those of Asian adults.

Moreover, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases propels the demand for creative management solutions, accelerating the use of advanced digital health technology and integrated care models.

Shift to Value-Based Care in Chronic Disease Management Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The global chronic illness management market is progressively transitioning to value-based care, emphasizing patient outcomes rather than the volume of services rendered. This methodology emphasizes preventive care, individualized treatment plans, and sustained management measures, all designed to enhance care quality, diminish hospital readmissions, and reduce healthcare expenditures. By prioritizing outcome-based treatment, healthcare practitioners can deliver more focused and effective management of chronic diseases.

For example, in July 2022, Physicians Office Resource emphasized the advantages of value-based care for primary care physicians overseeing chronic illnesses such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). This paradigm enables clinicians to focus more on patient outcomes, resulting in improved care quality. A survey conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians and CompHealth revealed that 87% of doctors appreciate enhanced patient connection within this approach. The transition facilitates the Quadruple Aim—enhancing patient outcomes, reducing costs, and improving the experiences of both patients and clinicians.

Therefore, the shift to value-based care is a notable industry trend that is set to revolutionize chronic disease management by enhancing outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and lowering healthcare costs.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to hold a 44.2% market share during the forecast period. In North America, especially the U.S., telehealth and mHealth solutions are pivotal for chronic disease management. The extensive utilization of smartphones and wearable devices empowers patients to manage illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease from home, and this is facilitated by applications and Bluetooth devices that enable remote monitoring and data collection. This methodology is essential for around 50% of Americans suffering from numerous chronic conditions and has been underscored by the COVID-19 epidemic, which accentuated the necessity for virtual healthcare. The evolution of wearable technologies necessitates the integration of telehealth and mHealth to tackle the chronic disease load effectively.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a rapid growth rate in the market. In the Asia-Pacific region, governmental measures are crucial in enhancing chronic illness management via augmented healthcare expenditure, favorable regulations, and extensive public awareness programs. These projects seek to improve the early identification, treatment, and sustained management of chronic illnesses. Furthermore, innovative economic models such as pay-for-performance, which rewards healthcare professionals based on patient outcomes, improve care quality and efficiency.

Key Highlights

The global chronic disease management market size was valued at USD 5.57 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 17.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By offerings, the global chronic disease management market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment currently dominates, encompassing software and hardware tools such as remote monitoring systems, mobile health applications, and wearable devices.

By delivery mode, the global chronic disease management market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. Cloud-based solutions lead due to their flexibility, scalability, and ease of access.

By disease type, the global chronic disease management market is categorized into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and others. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the dominant segment because they are widespread and require continuous management to prevent severe complications.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to hold a 44.2% market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Philips Healthcare Medtronic Abbott IBM Watson Health GE Healthcare Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers Dexcom Eli Lilly and Company Omron Healthcare Cerner Corporation Epic Systems Corporation Teladoc Health Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Fitbit Apple Inc

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Ushur launched prebuilt care navigation solutions designed to enhance maternal and newborn health journeys and manage chronic conditions. These solutions leverage AI and automation to streamline patient engagement and care coordination, offering personalized support and improving overall care efficiency for managing chronic conditions and maternal health.

In 2024, Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, introduced LillyDirect, a new digital healthcare platform designed for patients in the U.S. to manage conditions such as obesity, migraine, and diabetes. LillyDirect provides disease management tools, personalized support, and the convenience of home delivery for certain Lilly medications through third-party pharmacy services.

Segmentation

By Offerings Solutions Services By Delivery Mode On-premise Cloud-based By Disease Indication Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Respiratory Diseases Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East And Africa

