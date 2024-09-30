Gov. Little announces new appointments to First Judicial District bench, Fish and Game Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, PERSI

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced multiple new appointments today.

Governor Little appointed Casey Simmons as District Judge for the First Judicial District following the retirement of Judge Richard Christensen.

Simmons clerked for the Honorable John T. Mitchell for one year before joining the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013. Simmons served many years as the designated prosecutor for the Kootenai County Mental Health Court. In 2019, Simmons transitioned into private practice with Winston & Cashatt, Lawyers, becoming a partner in 2022. In private practice, Simmons has litigated a variety of civil and criminal matters both in Idaho and Washington. Originally from a small farming town in eastern Washington, Simmons earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Idaho (UI) and her law degree from the UI College of Law.

Simmons enjoys being active in the legal community. She has graded bar exams, served as a board member for the First District Bar Association, is a board member for the John P. Gray Bench Bar Forum, is a member and regional chair of the Idaho Women Lawyers, and serves on a number of Idaho State Bar committees. She is also a graduate of the Idaho Academy of Leadership for Lawyers program.

“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve Kootenai County and the State of Idaho as a district judge. I want to thank Governor Little, the Judicial Council and many others for their faith in me. I am truly humbled to be appointed. Thank you to my family, colleagues and friends. I owe so much to their unwavering support. Judge Christensen has served this community well for many years and has left big shoes to fill. I am committed to and looking forward to serving my community as a district judge for Kootenai County,” Simmons said.

The First Judicial District encompasses Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.

Governor Little also appointed Mike Roach to serve on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission representing the Magic Valley region. Roach was State Director of Natural Resources for U.S. Senator Jim Risch. He previously served on the Idaho Park and Recreation Board. He is a former bank executive and graduated from the University of Idaho.

“Hunting and fishing are part of Idaho’s heritage, and I look forward to working with the other commissioners to manage our fish and wildlife resources for this generation and future generations. I am grateful to Governor Little for his confidence in me to serve on one of the most important commissions in the State of Idaho,” Roach said.

Governor Little appointed Jim Keating and Cortney Liddiard to the Idaho Park and Recreation Board.

Keating is city administrator for the City of Sun Valley. He previously served as executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District and held numerous executive level positions at technology companies in other states. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth College and a Master of Management degree from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a past member of several boards and commissions in Blaine County that support economic development and quality of life.

“I am thrilled to be appointed for a position on the Idaho Park and Recreation Board. I look forward to bringing my experience in both the public and private sectors to this opportunity along with my passion for our incredible outdoor experiences in the State of Idaho,” Keating said.

Liddiard served as chief executive officer of commercial real estate and private equity company Ball Ventures until earlier this year. He has been in real estate development for more than 30 years. He serves on the Blue Cross of Idaho board and is vice chair of the economic development organization for eastern Idaho. He earned bachelor's and master’s degrees from Utah State University.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Little’s decision to appoint me to the Idaho Park and Recreation Board. As Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘The world is a fine place and worth fighting for,’ and I believe this wholeheartedly about the incredible landscapes of Idaho. I am committed to preserving and enhancing our state's natural beauty for future generations, and I look forward to serving our great state with dedication and pride,” Liddiard said.

Governor Little appointed Josh Whitworth to the Retirement Board for the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI). Whitworth it the executive director of the State Board of Education. He previously served as Chief Deputy Controller in the State Controller’s Office and worked in recruitment at Idaho State University (ISU). Whitworth earned his bachelor’s degree in business from ISU and his Master of Business Administration from Boise State University.

“Idaho has one of the strongest retirement systems in the country, and I am honored to serve on the board that helps to keep it that way. I look forward to working hard as a PERSI Retirement Board member to safeguard the outstanding benefits offered to those who dedicate their careers to public service,” Whitworth said.

“I appreciate all our new appointees for their dedication to public service and making Idaho an even better place to live. They are all remarkable, talented people, and I feel fortunate to have them in my administration helping to serve the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

