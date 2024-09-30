Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Warns of Severe Economic Impact from Looming Port Strike, Calls for Urgent Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the looming port strike, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , is voicing his concerns over the potential economic fallout."The looming port strike poses severe consequences for the U.S. economy, particularly for small businesses. Key sectors like retail, manufacturing, food and agriculture, and pharmaceuticals will be hit hard by the resulting supply chain disruptions. The economic toll could reach $5 billion per day , leading to delays, shortages, and job losses. If a solution is not found soon, small businesses will be facing one of the greatest supply chain disruptions since COVID-19, and many do not currently have the resources to do so," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council​.Mr. Palomarez urges the federal government to work with the private sector and union leaders to prevent further strain on the already struggling supply chain and ensure that the resulting deal is fair for both parties.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.