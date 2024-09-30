UNITAR and United Co-Creation Lab: Youth and Leaders Join Forces to Co-Create a Sustainable Future

Held on 20 September 2024, the event brought together young advocates, policymakers and experts to discuss practical approaches for integrating youth perspectives into global governance and shaping a more inclusive future.

Co-creation allows us to bring young people to the table as equal partners in shaping the future. By fostering collaboration between generations, we can create inclusive, innovative solutions that address global challenges. Youth are not just stakeholders; they are change-makers.” —Ms. Charlotte Sahl-Madsen, President of United Co-Creation Lab

The event was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark – Permanent Mission of Denmark to the UN in New York and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador.