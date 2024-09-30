Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for South Carolina

WASHINGTON-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of South Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene from Sept. 25, 2024 and continuing. 

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda and Spartanburg counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. 

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda and Spartanburg counties. 

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. 

Brett H. Howard has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

