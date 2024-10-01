Independent Office of Appeals Secure Messaging Program Office launches "Corporate Group Mailbox" pilot for large business taxpayers with multiple representatives

IR-2024-247, Sept. 30, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service’s Independent Office of Appeals (Appeals) today launched a pilot program as part of the IRS’ ongoing transformation efforts to expand online tools and improve user experiences.

From Sept. 30, 2024, through March 31, 2025, Appeals’ Secure Messaging Program Office is piloting “Corporate Group Mailboxes” to enhance secure messaging for large business taxpayers with multiple representatives.

The new feature allows eligible business taxpayers with a team of representatives to request a Group Mailbox to communicate with the Appeals employee assigned to their case.

Prompt taxpayer service with 24/7 online access to secure digital messages.

Streamlined communication with central access available for multiple authorized individuals.

Secure records sharing.

Faster case resolution.

Corporate Group Mailboxes must be established manually by Appeals. Large business taxpayers represented by multiple individuals with an open case in Appeals should ask their assigned Appeals employee if this is available for them.