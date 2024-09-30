FEMA Visiting Local Neighborhoods to Assist Severe Storm and Flooding Survivors

Middletown, CT – FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams continue to canvas Connecticut communities affected by the severe storm, flooding, landslides, and mudslides on August 18-19, 2024. DSA teams are assisting residents in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven Counties navigate the federal assistance process by helping them register, complete, or update their FEMA application. To-date, DSA teams have already visited more than 2,277 Connecticut residents.

DSA personnel visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone apply, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

Homeowners and renters in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven Counties with uninsured or underinsured disaster-related loss from the August 18-19 severe storm and flooding don’t have to wait for a DSA team to apply for assistance. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.