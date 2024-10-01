Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Diabetic Neuropathy Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic neuropathy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.4 billion in 2023 to $5.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising global diabetes prevalence, increased awareness and diagnosis, advancements in diabetic care, growing healthcare expenditure, research and development investments, patient education initiatives.

What Is TheEstimated Market Size Of The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The diabetic neuropathy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in neuroimaging, patient-centric care approaches, expansion of clinical trials, continued rise in diabetes cases, precision medicine approaches, expansion of regenerative medicine, patient advocacy and support programs.

Growth Driver OfThe Diabetic Neuropathy Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to boost the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market going forward. Diabetes is a persistent disorder where the body struggles to use and store glucose appropriately (a type of sugar). Diabetes occurs when the body either does not create enough insulin (a hormone that aids in blood sugar regulation) or does not use insulin effectively. Diabetic neuropathy is a type of nerve injury that can occur in diabetics with d different forms of nerve damage causing different symptoms.

Which Market Players Are Driving TheDiabetic Neuropathy Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Depomed Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, NeuroMetrix Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Union Chimique Belge, Zydus Cadila, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Genentech Inc.

What Are TheEmerging Trends Shaping The Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size?

Major companies operating in the diabetic neuropathy market are focusing on forming alliances with other companies to develop innovative products and sustain their position in the market. A strategic partnership is a formal alliance between two or more businesses that agree to share resources, knowledge, or expertise to achieve common goals.

How Is TheGlobal Diabetic NeuropathyMarket Segmented?

1) By Disorder: Peripheral Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy

2) By Drug Class: Analgesics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-convulsant, Other Drug Classes

3) By Treatment: Drug Treatment, Radiotherapy, Physiotherapy, Other Treatments

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution, Offline Distribution

5) By End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheDiabetic NeuropathyMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Definition

Diabetic neuropathy is a type of nerve damage that can occur in people with diabetes. High blood sugar levels induce it, which can damage the blood vessels. It can harm various nerves in the body, including those in the feet, organs, and muscles.

Diabetic Neuropathy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global diabetic neuropathymarket report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Diabetic Neuropathy Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic neuropathy market size, diabetic neuropathy market driversand trendsand diabetic neuropathymarket growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

