Commercial Drones Market Set to Soar to $21.69 Billion by 2030 with 23.7% CAGR: Industry Innovation Drives Growth

Commercial Drones Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global commercial drones industry was pegged at $2.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $21.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030. "Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), and Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/974 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-Increase in the market for location-based services such as food delivery, e-commerce companies, and shopping apps, promising growth rate of the drone market and technologically advanced products have boosted the growth of the global commercial drones market . On the other hand, surge in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. However, increased application areas for LiDAR, GIS, mapping services, and others are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭In terms of type, the hybrid segment is expected to experience the fastest growth by 2030 with 25.7% CAGR. The growth is attributed to surge in demand for high range drones with huge capacity. The rotary segment, on the other hand, held the largest market revenue contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall market share and would retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030. This is because of robust demand for rotary-type commercial drones that are used for several commercial applications across the world. The fixed wing segment is also analyzed in the report.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/974 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎Under the mode of operation category, the autonomous segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate with 25.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the huge investments in self-driven commercial drone technology. The remotely operated segment, on the other hand, generated the highest share of more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020 and will continue this trend throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of segment is driven by high demand for remotely controlled drones in several industry applications across the world.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎As per the regional analysis, the APAC region would cite the fastest growth with 25.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, due to the increase in demand for commercial drones across numerous countries in the region. On the other hand, North America garnered the major share of nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020. The reason behind this substantial growth is extensive utilization of commercial drones in several applications across the region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-drone-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:PrecisionHawk Inc.AeroVironment, Inc.DelairInsitu Inc.Yuneec International Co. Ltd.SKYDIOAeryon Labs Inc.DJI Technology Co., Ltd.Parrot SALeptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-commercial-drones-market-A06731 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-drones-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inspection-drones-market-A09620 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

