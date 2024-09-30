Autism Society of America Launches Course for Employers to Become an Autism-Informed Organization for NDEAM

In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), the Autism Society of America is pleased to announce its new online training courses.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October, the Autism Society of America is pleased to announce its new online training courses as part of its Employment Initiative. Launched through the Autism Society’s Training and Resource Center, the employment courses provide employers with foundational concepts of Autism and neurodiversity, explore common barriers, and recognize the importance of accommodations and natural supports in the workplace.

The Autism Society's Employment Initiative works to break systemic barriers to employment through advocacy, education and training, and community engagement. After an extensive period of community research, employee and employer focus groups, listening sessions, and more, the Autism Society continues to develop its employment curriculum with this initial launch.

“Through the generous support of the Make Waves Foundation, the Autism Society of America is developing essential employment resources that will help transform the labor market for our Autistic family members, friends, and the greater community,” states Jose Velasco, SVP of Strategic Operations at Autism Society of America.

The first of six courses in its "Becoming an Autism-Informed Organization" series is titled, “Understanding Autism and the Workplace.” This introductory course is designed to educate employers about Autism and neurodiversity, highlight common characteristics and challenges faced by Autistic individuals in the workplace, and emphasize the importance of accommodations and disclosure to foster positive outcomes.

Autistic individuals often face unique challenges in the workplace due to a lack of understanding about Autism. This can result in misunderstandings, unmet accommodation needs, and missed opportunities for both the individual and the employer. "Understanding Autism and the Workplace" aims to bridge the gap between the lived experiences of Autistic individuals and workplace culture, policies, and expectations by equipping employers with the knowledge to create more inclusive environments.

On October 22, 2024, the Autism Society will release the second course, "Navigating Information Processing and Executive Functioning." This advanced course delves deeper into understanding the diverse cognitive styles of Autistic individuals, and their impact on workplace experiences. Participants will learn practical strategies to support diverse thinking styles, enhancing inclusion and effectiveness in their work environments.

This initiative is further strengthened by the Autism Society’s partnership with Els for Autism. Under this collaboration, the Autism Society will be the exclusive host of the U Can Employ™ 5-part eCourse Employer Training Series, developed by the Els for Autism team. “U Can Employ aims to increase employment opportunities for individuals with Autism by providing the necessary training, consultation, and support to companies looking to become an Autism inclusive employer,” said Dr. Marlene Sotelo, Executive Director, Els for Autism. This collaboration aims to provide a centralized hub for resources, training, and support, highlighting the collective work both organizations are doing to promote employment for individuals with Autism. Both organizations' employment programs are supported by the generosity of the Make Waves Family Foundation, which strives to fund the most innovative, scalable, and replicable programs to address the needs of Autistic adults. Make Waves fostered the opportunity for the Autism Society and Els for Autism to work collaboratively.

“With unemployment in the Autism community exceeding 70%, this is an unacceptable situation. By working together, we can create more inclusive workplaces that enhance company culture, operations, and performance," states Donna Roth, Founder & Director of the Make Waves Family Foundation.

To learn more about the Autism Society’s Employment Initiative, visit AutismSociety.org/employment. To purchase the first course, “Understanding Autism and the Workplace,” visit: https://bit.ly/employmentASA

About the Autism Society of America:

The Autism Society of America is the largest and oldest grassroots Autism organization. Through its nationwide network of 70+ affiliates, the Autism Society supports over half a million people per year through advocacy, education, resources, and community programming. Learn more at www.AutismSociety.org.

