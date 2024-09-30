Submit Release
ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC: Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024

ADC SIIC

Société Européenne au capital de 20.572.093,32 euros
Siège social : Avenue de l'Astronomie, 9 – 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode (Belgique)
R.P.M. BRUXELLES 0526.937.652

Bruxelles, le 30 septembre 2024
A 18 heures 30

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024

Information réglementée

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l’adresse www.adcsiic.eu dans la rubrique « Rapports financiers ».

ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC: Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024

