Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,571 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Con­tin­ue Defend­ing Texas Elec­tion Integri­ty Law After Rul­ing Blocks AG’s Office from Inves­ti­gat­ing Vote Har­vest­ing Schemes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will immediately move to block a ruling that struck down a major element of Senate Bill 1, a key Texas election integrity law passed in 2021. A federal district court ruled Friday that a portion of the law was unconstitutional. 

SB 1 increased safeguards to prevent ballot harvesting and instituted additional protections ensuring free and fair elections. However, a federal district court judge ruled that such provisions of the law violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The judge also banned the Office of the Attorney General from opening investigations into instances of election fraud under the portion of election code enjoined by the decision.

“I will immediately move to block this unacceptable ruling so Texas can continue to defend its elections from bad actors seeking to undermine the ballot box,” said Attorney General Paxton. “A ruling—weeks prior to an election— preventing my office from investigating potential election violations is deeply troubling and risks undermining public trust in our political process.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Con­tin­ue Defend­ing Texas Elec­tion Integri­ty Law After Rul­ing Blocks AG’s Office from Inves­ti­gat­ing Vote Har­vest­ing Schemes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more